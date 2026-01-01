Xbox Developer Direct 2026: Full list of announcements and release dates - Fable, Forza Horizon 6 and more

Xbox kicked off 2026 with Developer_Direct, showcasing new gameplay, developer insights, and release information for four upcoming games. All of the titles highlighted support Xbox Play Anywhere, meaning players can enjoy them on Xbox consoles, PC, and compatible handhelds with shared saves, add-ons, and achievements.

Many will also be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from day one.

Beast of Reincarnation – Summer 2026 -Developed by Game Freak

-Set in a post-apocalyptic Japan in 4026 AD

-Features Emma and her dog companion Koo in a one-person, one-dog action RPG

-Combines real-time combat for Emma with menu-based skills for Koo, adding tactical depth

-Launching on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud, Handhelds, and available day one on Game Pass Ultimate

Fable – Autumn 2026 -Developed by Playground Games

-Returns players to Albion with choice-driven gameplay, morality, and humor

-Offers deep character customization, living NPCs, and combat against new and returning enemies

-Available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud, Steam, PlayStation 5, and Game Pass Ultimate

Forza Horizon 6 – May 19, 2026 -Developed by Playground Games

-Racing game set in Japan, featuring vertical maps, diverse biomes, and seasonal changes

-Introduces new cars, including 2025 GR GT Prototype and 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser

-Features 550 cars at launch, customizable garages, Drag Meets, and Horizon Time Attack Circuits

-Available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud, Steam, Handhelds, Game Pass Ultimate at launch, and PS5 later in 2026

Kiln – Spring 2026 -Developed by Double Fine

-A multiplayer pottery-party brawler combining creation and combat

-Players craft ceramic armor that affects their combat abilities in 4v4 arena battles

-Launching on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud, Handhelds, PlayStation 5, and Steam, day one on Game Pass Ultimate