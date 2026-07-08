Xbox Vice President loses job after serving for 37 years, ‘Seniority does not matter’ | Microsoft layoffs

Microsoft has announced that it is immediately eliminating 4,800 jobs across the company. This represents 2.1% of its total global workforce.

One name from Microsoft layoffs quickly captured attention online. Kevin LaChapelle, Vice President of Xbox Platform, announced on LinkedIn that his 37-year career at Microsoft had ended.

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LaChapelle is widely credited with leading the team that built Xbox Backwards Compatibility. That’s the feature that allows Xbox One consoles to play Xbox 360 games.

He described watching Phil Spencer announce the program at E3 2015 as one of the most memorable moments of his career. LaChapelle also led the team that created Xbox Cloud Gaming.

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“Sitting in the auditorium when Phil announced the program at E3 2015 was incredible. The audience's reaction was unbelievable. I followed that with leading the team that created our Cloud Gaming product,” LaChapelle wrote on LinkedIn.

“I am a firm believer that all entertainment will eventually become streamed to you wherever you are. I look forward to watching how Xbox evolves going forward and I wish the team nothing but success,” he wrote.

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“I will say that one person truly made a lasting impact on me while in Xbox and I want to thank Kareem Choudhry for being the best manager I had at Microsoft and ultimately someone I am happy to say is a good friend,” he concluded.

The post drew an outpouring of reactions from the gaming and tech community. X account LayoffHedge summarised the sentiment bluntly: "Past achievements do not matter. Seniority does not matter."

Microsoft Business Planner Cody Howard called backward compatibility one of Xbox's greatest market differentiators. Recruiter Mirza Dizdarevic noted that LaChapelle's platform leadership shaped how millions of people experience Xbox.

One commenter, Maximillian Obasiolu, thanked LaChapelle for building Windows Movie Maker. LaChapelle replied simply that he loved building it.

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Retired Microsoft Senior Director David Martini, a friend of LaChapelle's since high school in 1982, also responded to the post. Quality Technical Program Manager Melissa Moorehead said backward compatibility was the reason she personally used Xbox consoles at home.

Microsoft Layoffs The Xbox division is among the hardest hit in Microsoft layoffs. It will lose approximately one-fifth of its staff. Around 1,600 Xbox roles were cut on Monday alone. A further 1,600 will exit through fiscal year 2027. In total, Xbox is cutting 3,200 positions.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma confirmed the scale of the restructuring in an email to employees. She acknowledged that a year-long restructuring creates additional challenges.

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She added that returning to growth in 2027 remained the goal. Microsoft's chief people officer, Amy Coleman, described the pace of technological change as unprecedented in her 27-year tenure.

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Microsoft has been the worst-performing megacap tech stock so far in 2026. Its shares have fallen 19% as of last Friday. Investors fear that generative AI models could displace wide swaths of enterprise software.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.