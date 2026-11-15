Yamuna Expressway: Speed camera logs challan location as 0°N, 0°E; man fined ₹2,000 for driving 1 kmph above limit

A ₹2,000 traffic challan issued to a motorist for allegedly driving at 101 kmph on the Yamuna Expressway, where the speed limit is 100 kmph, has triggered a debate on social media over speeding rules, cameras and traffic enforcement.

The incident came to light after Anujeet Shivam, who goes by @anujitshivam on X, shared a screenshot of the challan, questioning the fine for exceeding the prescribed speed limit by just 1 kmph.

"1 km/h. That's it," Shivam wrote in his post.

However, the challan screenshot revealed another unusual detail. The speed camera reportedly recorded the location of the alleged violation as 0°N, 0°E, a point in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, rather than an identifiable location on the Yamuna Expressway.

Tagging Noida Traffic Police and UP Traffic Police, Shivam questioned the accuracy of the enforcement mechanism and asked, "Is this really how road safety works?"

Responding to his post, Noida Traffic Police asked him to contact the e-challan helpline at 7065060882.

View full Image View full Image Anujeet Shivam, who goes by @anujitshivam on X, shared a screenshot of the challan, questioning the fine for exceeding the prescribed speed limit by just 1 kmph.

The incident soon attracted attention, with social media users divided over whether a fine for exceeding the speed limit by 1 kmph was justified. Several also questioned the accuracy and functioning of AI-powered speed cameras.

Social media divided over ₹ 2,000 speeding challan While some users defended the traffic authorities, arguing that 100 kmph is the maximum permitted speed and not a target for motorists, others questioned the enforcement of such a narrow speed margin.

One user pointed out that allowing a vehicle to exceed the limit by 1 kmph could lead to further questions about where the permissible threshold should end.

"102 is only 1 more than 101. 103 is only 1 more than 102... where should we stop?" the user wrote.

Another argued that motorists should be given a permissible speed tolerance and claimed that a 5% variance should apply. The user also questioned why the speed limit on the expressway was not 120 kmph.

Some users, however, maintained that there was no ambiguity in the rules.

"100 is the limit. Above that, whether 1 or 2 or 50 kmph, it doesn't matter. You will be challaned ₹2,000. That's how the system is programmed," one comment read.

Another user said that the speed limit was the maximum speed a motorist could legally drive at, adding that drivers should ideally maintain a speed slightly below it.

"100 kmph limit is not to go at exactly 100 kmph. That's the maximum limit you can go. It simply means, you should go at 90-95 kmph. AI cameras don't have emotions and logic. They take pictures and the UI isolates based on speed," the user commented.

AI cameras and accuracy of e-challans questioned The debate also shifted to the accuracy of speed detection systems and whether motorists have sufficient grounds to challenge questionable challans.

One user claimed that car speedometers are generally calibrated to show speeds 5-8% higher than the vehicle's actual speed. According to the user, a speed reading of 101 kmph on a speed gun could therefore translate into a higher reading on the vehicle's speedometer.

Another user questioned how motorists could establish their innocence if they received multiple challans despite allegedly staying within the prescribed speed limit.

"There is something wrong. I got 3 challans of ₹2,000 each within 20 minutes on the same expressway. I really do not know how it works, but I did not cross the speed limit of 100. The question is how will I prove?" the user wrote.

Others argued that the controversy was distracting from more serious road safety concerns, including wrong-side driving, trucks parked on roads and vehicles using dazzling headlights.