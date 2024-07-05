Yashasvi Jaiswal’s new hairstyle sparks meme fest; Indian cricketer called ‘Pookie pretty boy’

Amid the nationwide celebration of India's T20 World Cup victory, cricketer Yashaswi Jaiswal's new hairstyle has caught social media's attention. The young cricketer's new hairstyle sparked a range of social media reactions, with several users linking his new look to that of a ten-year-old.

Take a look at a few social media reactions on Yashasvi

Yashasvi Jaiswal went from moustache + army cut macho man to pookie pretty boy. This what happens when you date a BTS or kdrama fangirl. pic.twitter.com/5Zv71Xv52H — ⚡ (@nightbeatsdrop) July 4, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal in new looks. pic.twitter.com/nWNVcVPPwK — Manoj Gahlot🐾 (@mannoj_gahlot) July 4, 2024

Hairstyles of Yashasvi Jaiswal pic.twitter.com/nQkCPASGwp — DJAY (@djaywalebabu) July 4, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal in new looks. pic.twitter.com/hdLWmg54bG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 4, 2024

when your mother combs your hair pic.twitter.com/zVagmYF7CM — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) July 4, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal earned applaud for his promising performance in the T20 World Cup tournament. Meanwhile, the World Cup victory hangover is nowhere to end among Indians. The ‘Men in Blue’ received a massive welcome from Indians when they returned India on Thursday. After the team landed in Delhi, they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, all of them went to Mumbai to join the victory parade.

During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the 'Men in Blue' wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters.

From the Delhi airport, Team India reached the ITC Maurya hotel, where they stayed before their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A special cake featuring the T20 World Cup trophy was cut at the hotel to celebrate the win. Rohit, Virat, Dravid and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were among the stars who took part in the cake-cutting event. The cake featured the trophy and some pictures of Indian stars.