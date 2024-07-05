Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal's new hairstyle has sparked social media reactions with several users calling it a complete transformation to a ‘Pookie pretty boy’

Amid the nationwide celebration of India's T20 World Cup victory, cricketer Yashaswi Jaiswal's new hairstyle has caught social media's attention. The young cricketer's new hairstyle sparked a range of social media reactions, with several users linking his new look to that of a ten-year-old. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Take a look at a few social media reactions on Yashasvi

Yashasvi Jaiswal earned applaud for his promising performance in the T20 World Cup tournament. Meanwhile, the World Cup victory hangover is nowhere to end among Indians. The ‘Men in Blue’ received a massive welcome from Indians when they returned India on Thursday. After the team landed in Delhi, they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, all of them went to Mumbai to join the victory parade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the 'Men in Blue' wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters.

From the Delhi airport, Team India reached the ITC Maurya hotel, where they stayed before their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A special cake featuring the T20 World Cup trophy was cut at the hotel to celebrate the win. Rohit, Virat, Dravid and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were among the stars who took part in the cake-cutting event. The cake featured the trophy and some pictures of Indian stars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lakhs of people joined the victory parade held in Mumbai for Team India on Thursday. After the parade, the Indian cricket team members reached Wankhede stadium, where they were felicitated with the prize money. India ended a 13 year drought of ICC World Cucp trophy after defeating South Africa in T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls.

