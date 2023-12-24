Year-ender 2023: How Indians traveled this year? 8 biggest tourism trends
In 2023, a notable surge in travel enthusiasm has been observed among various Indian segments, including multigenerational families, millennials, Gen Z, and both business and leisure travelers. The change in consumer behavior indicates a shift in spending patterns during travel, facilitated by the emergence of new and easily accessible financial models that make travel funds readily available.