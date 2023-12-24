Year-ender 2023: How Indians traveled this year? 8 biggest tourism trends

In 2023, a notable surge in travel enthusiasm has been observed among various Indian segments, including multigenerational families, millennials, Gen Z, and both business and leisure travelers. The change in consumer behavior indicates a shift in spending patterns during travel, facilitated by the emergence of new and easily accessible financial models that make travel funds readily available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, travel is no longer restricted to a specific time of the year, it has now become a year-round activity with a significant uptick in multiple mini-cations.

Here are some key insights on how Indians traveled in 2023: The top international tourist destinations in 2023 were Thailand, Dubai, Singapore, and Bali. As per Skyscanner, Dubai claims its spot as the most popular international destination in 2023, while Bangkok remained at the second spot.

However, destinations such as Hong Kong, Vietnam, Kazakhstan and Istanbul are emerging as new favourites, as per MakeMyTrip

The travel booking portal also cited that there is a rise in travel to visa-free destinations. Both Malaysia and Sri Lanka saw a surge in booking days after they scrapped visa requirements.

Top destinations in India include Goa, Rajasthan, Varanasi, Kerala, Manali, Ooty, Darjeeling, Coorg, Visakhapatnam, Pondicherry, Srinagar, Amritsar, Gangtok, and Rishikesh, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip pointed out.

OYO, meanwhile, pointed out, that spiritual tourism, in particular, is rapidly gaining momentum.

According to the year-end booking data, Puri secured the top spot as the most booked spiritual destination, with Amritsar, Varanasi, and Haridwar following suit.

“Ayodhya is another such city which holds immense potential as a spiritual destination for tourism, especially with the upcoming opening of the Ram temple. We believe the tourism industry could see a tenfold increase in tourism by 2024, making Ayodhya a global spiritual centre akin to Vatican City and Mecca."

"Among various dates, September 30th, 2023, stood out as the most booked day. Notably, the period from September 30th to October 2nd recorded the highest bookings among all long weekends in the year, while May 2023 recorded the highest number of bookings for the month." Travel trends for 2024: Skyscanner's Travel Trends and Destination Expert, Mohit Joshi, shares, "We expect this momentum to only grow next year as the 2024 report also highlights that 86% of Indian travellers plan to take the same number, if not more, trips abroad in 2024 compared to 2023. "

"We also predict Nice in France to be a great-value destination for Indian travellers in 2024, with airfares having dropped by over a third over the past 12 months."

“We also predict Nice in France to be a great-value destination for Indian travellers in 2024, with airfares having dropped by over a third over the past 12 months."

