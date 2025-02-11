“Yeh hamara culture nahi hai,” touted singer B Praak as he cancelled his scheduled appearance on the BeerBiceps podcast following a wave of backlash against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

Ranveer Allahbadia is under fire for his indecent and offensive comments on India's Got Latent. The podcaster, who appeared on the show as a judge, asked a contestant if they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their lives or join them once to put a stop to it.

B Praak “strongly condemned” the crass jokes and took to Instagram to announce his decision to withdraw from the podcast due to the “pathetic thinking” and “offensive language” promoted by the host.

In the Instagram video, the singer said, “Radhe Radhe, doston! Kaise ho aap sab? Main na yaar, ek podcast mein jaane wala tha abhi, jo BeerBiceps ka tha, par humne cancel kar diya.”

“Kyun? Kyunki aapko pata hai ki waha kaisi pathetic thinking hai aur kaise shabd use kiye ja rahe hain? Samay Raina ke show pe jo ho raha hai, yeh hamara Indian culture nahi hai. Yeh bilkul bhi hamara culture nahi hai,” B Praak said.

Slamming the nature of the discussions on India's Got Latent show; the singer questioned how such content could be considered comedy. “Aap apne parents ki kaunsi stories bata rahe ho? Aap unki kaunsi baatein kar rahe ho? Kis tareeke se baatein kar rahe ho? Yeh comedy hai? This is not at all comedy! Yeh stand-up comedy toh bilkul bhi nahi hai.”

“Logon ko gaaliyan dena, logon ko gaaliyan sikhana--yeh kaunsi generation hai? Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha ki yeh generation kaunsi hai?”

B Praak also lashed out at Ranveer Allahbadia, stating that his actions contradicted his usual promotion of "Sanatan Dharma and spirituality."

“Aur yeh Ranveer Allahbadia, aap Sanatan Dharma ko promote karte ho, spirituality ki baat karte ho. Aapke podcast pe itne bade-bade log aate hain, itne bade sant aate hain, aur fir bhi aapki soch itni ghatiya hai?” he said.

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises Following the backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia has issued a public apology, admitting that his comments were "inappropriate" and that he "had a lapse in judgment."