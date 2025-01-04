Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box office Day 1: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone released across 140 Cinemas in 46 cities on January 3. The film made a blocbuster return to the big screen after over 11 years. Social media videos showed fans dancing to songs and showcasing excitement on Ranbir's introduction scene in Badtameez Dil song. The re-release marked its first time back in theaters since its original debut in 2013.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release: videos from theatres

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box office Day 1: According to Sacnilk.com data, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani earned around ₹1.20 crores in net collections on its first day of re-release, with over 65,000 tickets sold. The report further stated that the film became one of the biggest openings for a re-released Bollywood film.

How much did the recent re-released Bollywood movie earned? Tumbad, re-released in September 2024, earned an impressive ₹1.50 crore net on its first day in India. Other films that were re-released include Laila Majnu ( ₹30 lakh net), Karan Arjun ( ₹25 lakh), Veer Zaara ( ₹20 lakh), and Kal Ho Naa Ho ( ₹12 lakh).

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's opening collection in May 2013 As per Sacnilk.com data, the film had earned a massive openeding of ₹19 crore. The blockbustor film which was made at a budget of ₹75 crore earned a massive ₹318.00 crore worldwide while in India, it earned ₹188.57 crore net.