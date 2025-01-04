Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office Day 1: Ranbir-Deepika's film sees blockbuster opening with 1.20 crore

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office Day 1: Ranbir-Deepika's film sees blockbuster opening with ₹1.20 crore

Livemint

  • Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office Day 1: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-released in 140 cinemas across 46 cities on January 3. The film saw fans celebrating its return, marking a significant re-opening after 11 years since its original debut in 2013.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office Day 1: The film saw fans celebrating its return, marking a significant re-opening after 11 years since its original debut in 2013.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box office Day 1: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone released across 140 Cinemas in 46 cities on January 3. The film made a blocbuster return to the big screen after over 11 years. Social media videos showed fans dancing to songs and showcasing excitement on Ranbir's introduction scene in Badtameez Dil song. The re-release marked its first time back in theaters since its original debut in 2013.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release: videos from theatres

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box office Day 1:

According to Sacnilk.com data, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani earned around 1.20 crores in net collections on its first day of re-release, with over 65,000 tickets sold. The report further stated that the film became one of the biggest openings for a re-released Bollywood film.

How much did the recent re-released Bollywood movie earned?

Tumbad, re-released in September 2024, earned an impressive 1.50 crore net on its first day in India. Other films that were re-released include Laila Majnu ( 30 lakh net), Karan Arjun ( 25 lakh), Veer Zaara ( 20 lakh), and Kal Ho Naa Ho ( 12 lakh).

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's opening collection in May 2013

As per Sacnilk.com data, the film had earned a massive openeding of 19 crore. The blockbustor film which was made at a budget of 75 crore earned a massive 318.00 crore worldwide while in India, it earned 188.57 crore net.

About Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama that has gained immense popularity since its original release. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is known for its memorable performances, engaging storyline, and chart-topping music inlcuding 'Badtameez Dil', 'Balam Pichkari', 'Subhanallah', 'Kabira', 'Ilaahi' and 'Dilliwaali Girlfriend' still remain fan's favourite.

