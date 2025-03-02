‘Yeh koi tareeka hai bheekh mangne ka...’: Harsh Goenka takes hilarious dig at Donald Trump-Zelensky spat at meeting

Harsh Goenka, chairperson of RPG Group, has taken a hilarious dig at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's disastrous visit to the White House.

Goenka shared a short clip from the 1995 movie Hum Dono, starring Rishi Kapoor and Nana Patekar, befitting US President Donald Trump's accusation that Zelensky did not show enough gratitude.

“Trump vs Zelensky- well anticipated by Bollywood,” Harsh Goenka wrote in the caption while sharing the clip.

“Yeh koi tareeka hai bheekh mangne ka... (If this a way to beg?),” Rishi Kapoor's character, which Goenka labels Trump, asks Nana Patekar's character (Zelensky).

Advertisement

Also Read | Trump Zelensky spat: All about 139 min of broken diplomacy

“It's your problem. You want the money. Request me, plead with me. Say, please,” Rishi Kapoor added, pointing a finger at Nana.

The heated exchange between the two characters in the video was very similar to Donald Trump's faceoff with Volodymyr Zelensky within ten minutes.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Also Read | When Donald Trump asked Volodymyr Zelensky for a ‘favor’ but got impeached

“You're not in a good position. You don't have the cards right now,” Trump had said pointing his finger toward Zelenskyy. “With us you start having cards.”

As Trump and Zelensky discussed their past support for Ukraine, Trump warned, “It’s going to be hard to do business like this.” JD Vance cut in, telling Zelensky to “just say thank you” instead of airing disagreements publicly.

Also Read | Trump says Zelensky lacks gratitude, meet cut short after White House showdown

Here's how social media users reacted: Social media users were amused at the similarity between the reel and the real situation and said, “This is exactly how it looked.”

“Haha… perfect clipping. Surprisingly, no old people involved to stop the argument,” a user said.

“Indeed, this exact scene got re-created in WH,” joked another user.

“Bollywood has songs and scenes on every situation present in human mankind,” laughed a user.

Advertisement

“Vance shooting this video for a viral reel,” said another user.