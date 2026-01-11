Yeison Jiménez net worth: All about Colombian singer's diverse income sources besides a thriving music career

Yeison Jiménez, the 44-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter and star of “música popular,” who died in a fatal plane crash on Saturday was heading to Marinilla for a scheduled performance that evening. The popular music sensation was traveling on a private plane to Medellín Airport after performing in Boyacá. However, his charter flight from Paipa reportedly failed to gain altitude and ended up crashing in a field near the end of the runway.

Yeison Jiménez's net worth Currently, his YouTube channel has nearly 2.74 million subscribers. Although Yeison Jimenez's exact net worth is not publicly disclosed but he achieved significant success in the music industry. Net Worth Spot estimates Yeison Jimenez's net worth to be around $5.6 million which reflects income from diverse revenue streams, including music sales, streaming platforms, live performances and a popular YouTube channel.

Yeison Jiménez's revenue from YouTube advertisements is estimated to be over $ 1.1million, according to YouTubers.me. Other sources of income include revenue from Instagram, TikTok, collaborations, sponsorships, partner earnings, tours, endorsements and investments.

Besides his music ventures, Yeison Jiménez built a business empire through merchandising, by selling clothes and accessories but music career remained his primary source of income. A prominent face of Latin music, he launched his own line of products to expand and diversify his financial portfolio.

All to know about Yeison Jiménez Yeison Jiménez set off on his music career at a very tender age. He shot to fame with his debut album "Con El Corazón - Volume 1." In 2021, he appeared as a panellist in the eighth season of "Yo Me Llamo," a popular musical program that was aired on Caracol Televisión.

Born on 26 July 1991, he was reportedly a native of Manzanares, Caldas. One of the biggest names in “música popular" genre or Colombian popular music, he is survived by his wife and three children. A YouTuber since 2012, he posted nearly 700 videos on YouTube and has over 5.2 million followers on Instagram.

One of the leading figures in the regional Mexican music genre, he died on 10 January, hours after sharing a clip of his musical performance in his last Instagram post. Colombia’s Office of Air Traffic Accidents confirmed that a tragic plane crash claimed 6 lives. Billboard Español confirmed that Jiménez, his manager Jefferson Osorio and four others were onboard the aircraft N325FA.

