Yellowstone Season 5 OTT release: Western drama is BACK! Here’s where to watch new episodes of Part 2

Nearly two years after Part 1 of Season 5 of Yellowstone, viewers are baffled about how to watch Part 2. Kevin Costner's John Dutton faces impeachment as he exits the series, while Beth and Jamie's rivalry escalates, and Rip relocates the ranch due to a disease outbreak.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Kevin Costner's John Dutton faces impeachment as he exits the series.
Kevin Costner’s John Dutton faces impeachment as he exits the series.

It's been nearly two years since Part 1 of Season 5 of Yellowstone aired, and there's some confusion about how to watch Part 2.

When we last saw the show, Kevin Costner's character, John Dutton, was facing impeachment as Montana's governor. With Costner leaving the series entirely, viewers will have to keep watching to see how the show handles his exit.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend; Thangalaan, Jatt & Juliet 3 and more

In the rest of Part 1, the intense rivalry between Beth and Jamie reached a breaking point, with both plotting to kill the other. Meanwhile, Rip had to move the entire ranch south to escape a brucellosis outbreak.

Trailer:

Where to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2?

Yellowstone is exclusively available on the Paramount Network for cable subscribers. However, the show will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on November 10and in the U.K. on November 11. According to USA Today, it will be released in Latin America, Brazil, and France at later dates.

While Paramount Network holds the rights to Yellowstone, if you want to catch up on Seasons 1-4 and Part 1 of Season 5, you can stream them on Peacock with a subscription.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: Thangalaan, Hellbound Season 2, Lubber Pandhu, Zwigato, and more to watch

For viewers outside the US or in regions where Yellowstone isn't available, a VPN can help bypass geo-restrictions and allow access to the series on your usual streaming platforms, regardless of location. However, it's important to note that VPN use may be prohibited or illegal in certain countries. 

Also Read: ‘Yellowstone’ is a huge hit that started with small-town fans

In addition to Yellowstone, other Taylor Sheridan series like Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Lioness (which just launched its second season), Mayor of Kingstown (which recently wrapped up its third season), Tulsa King, and the upcoming Landman are also available on Paramount's direct-to-consumer streaming service, according to The Wrap.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsYellowstone Season 5 OTT release: Western drama is BACK! Here’s where to watch new episodes of Part 2

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    260.60
    11:13 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    3.7 (1.44%)

    Tata Motors share price

    794.45
    11:13 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -10.3 (-1.28%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.80
    11:13 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    1.85 (1.28%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    296.90
    11:13 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-0.92%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    649.85
    11:04 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    25.95 (4.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,881.00
    11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    14 (0.75%)

    Coforge share price

    8,109.55
    11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    46.15 (0.57%)

    Federal Bank share price

    208.05
    11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.14%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Borosil Renewables share price

    478.65
    11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -24.45 (-4.86%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,199.60
    11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -225.7 (-4.16%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    258.70
    11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -10.95 (-4.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,000.00
    11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -487.95 (-3.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    649.55
    11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    47.7 (7.93%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    672.45
    11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    46.4 (7.41%)

    HBL Power Systems share price

    575.55
    11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    37.1 (6.89%)

    Mastek share price

    3,131.60
    11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    179.55 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.000.00
      Chennai
      78,781.000.00
      Delhi
      78,933.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.