It's been nearly two years since Part 1 of Season 5 of Yellowstone aired, and there's some confusion about how to watch Part 2.

When we last saw the show, Kevin Costner's character, John Dutton, was facing impeachment as Montana's governor. With Costner leaving the series entirely, viewers will have to keep watching to see how the show handles his exit.

In the rest of Part 1, the intense rivalry between Beth and Jamie reached a breaking point, with both plotting to kill the other. Meanwhile, Rip had to move the entire ranch south to escape a brucellosis outbreak.

Trailer:

Where to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2? Yellowstone is exclusively available on the Paramount Network for cable subscribers. However, the show will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on November 10and in the U.K. on November 11. According to USA Today, it will be released in Latin America, Brazil, and France at later dates.

While Paramount Network holds the rights to Yellowstone, if you want to catch up on Seasons 1-4 and Part 1 of Season 5, you can stream them on Peacock with a subscription.

For viewers outside the US or in regions where Yellowstone isn't available, a VPN can help bypass geo-restrictions and allow access to the series on your usual streaming platforms, regardless of location. However, it's important to note that VPN use may be prohibited or illegal in certain countries.