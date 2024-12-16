Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 finale aired on December 15 on Paramount Network, but fans took to social media to voice their frustrations. Many criticized the rushed plot, lack of emotional depth, and unsatisfying story conclusions, particularly focusing on Jamie Dutton’s fate and Rip Wheeler’s role. Kevin Costner’s absence also loomed large, with fans lamenting that his departure stripped the finale of its emotional heart.

The highly anticipated Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 finale aired on Sunday, December 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network. However, fans hoping to stream the episode on Paramount+ will be out of luck. The network has confirmed that Yellowstone episodes will not be available on the streaming platform, nor are they part of any subscription package offered by Paramount+​.

Fans call the finale "disappointing" A large segment of viewers expressed dissatisfaction, noting that the series’ ending felt forced and lacked the emotional weight expected from Taylor Sheridan’s narrative. One fan described the finale as “utter garbage” and criticized how the storylines were hastily tied up. Many shared similar feelings, citing the underwhelming closure on key story arcs, particularly Jamie Dutton’s fate and Rip Wheeler’s involvement in the finale.

“I wasn’t too satisfied with the six episodes of the last part of season 5. It felt thin and rushed,” shared one viewer, highlighting the narrative's speed and lack of depth​.

Kevin Costner's absence still a major talking point Kevin Costner’s exit from the series was a sore spot for many viewers. His absence was felt strongly, as many believed his role brought the heart and soul to Yellowstone. Without him, the finale struggled to find the same emotional grounding. Comments on social media revealed a clear view that his departure weakened the overall impact of the series' conclusion.

“Kevin Costner was Yellowstone. The day he left the show, it died with him,” wrote one X user, summarizing the feelings of many longtime fans.

Beth and Jamie’s feud: Unresolved anger and poor execution? One of the most discussed storylines was the feud between Beth and Jamie Dutton. Many were frustrated by how their conflict was handled in the finale. The storyline felt rushed and incomplete for a conflict that had been building throughout the series. Some were especially critical of the reintroduction of Christina’s character and questioned if her return was merely a misdirection that lacked payoff.

“Beth wins again as we ALL predicted. It felt like lazy writing at this point,” noted a social media post, reflecting frustrations about predictability.