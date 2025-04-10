Yes, KFC now has a fried chicken-flavoured toothpaste; no, you can’t buy it, here’s why

KFC has surprised everyone by launching a fried chicken-flavoured toothpaste. Made in partnership with toothpaste brand Hismile, this new product claims to bring the taste of KFC’s famous 11 herbs and spices straight to your morning routine.

Described as tasting like KFC’s Original Recipe Chicken, the toothpaste promises not only to coat your teeth in flavour but also leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean.

The toothpaste was launched as a limited-edition product on Hismile’s website for $13 (around ₹1,120). But, within just 48 hours, it sold out completely.

Hismile is known for its fun toothpaste flavours. It has other flavours like Iced Latte, Chupa Chups Cola and Red Velvet. It also has Ice Pop, Cookies & Cream, Hazelnut Spred and Strawberry Cream Yochi.

Hismile’s marketing manager Koban Jones called it one of their most successful collaborations ever. He called it a “bold and fun idea”.

"We love pushing boundaries, and what better way to do that than by bringing KFC's legendary flavours into an everyday essential? This collab is bold, unexpected and seriously fun,” he said.

Interestingly, the toothpaste does not contain fluoride. Excessive fluoride intake, especially during developing stages, can lead to dental fluorosis. It causes white spots or streaks on teeth. Also, the KFC toothpaste claims to offer long-lasting oral health benefits.

Fans hoping to try it will have to wait for a restock. But, there is some good news. The KFC electric toothbrush, priced at $59 (around ₹5,100), is still available on Hismile’s website.

The toothbrush comes with three cleaning modes, soft bristles and a built-in timer.

KFC’s unusual product shows how food brands are thinking creatively to stay in the spotlight. If you want a “finger-lickin’ good” brushing experience, you will need to wait.