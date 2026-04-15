Yesterday CSK vs KKR match result: What happened in Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash in IPL 2026?

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season just went from bad to worse with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) demolishing them by 32 runs on a tricky surface at Chepauk on Tuesday. Coming into the game on the back of three losses, KKR needed a win to bring their campaign on track with a maiden victory.

Instead, KKR had to pay the price for experimenting too much. After CSK managed a decent 192/5, KKR managed 160/7 in the allotted 20 overs, thus slumping to their fourth loss in five games. In fact, KKR are the only side to not win a game so far in IPL 2026.

Advertisement

Sent to bat first, Sanju Samson (48 off 32 balls) and Ayush Mhatre (38 off 17 balls) took CSK's score to 72/2 at the end of powerplay. However, it was Kartik Tyagi whose raw pace was too hot to handle for Samson. Dewald Brevis (41 off 29 balls) showed glimpses of his class while Sarfaraz Khan (23 off 18 balls) once again displayed his cheeky cricketing smarts.

For KKR, the spin troika of Sunil Narine (1/21), Anukul Roy (1/21) and Varun Chakaravarthy (0/26) gave only 68 runs in the 10 overs that slowed CSK's run flow. In the 14 overs post powerplay, CSK managed only 120 runs at less than nine runs per over, and it was all down to the KKR spinners.

Advertisement

KKR bow down to Noor Ahmed's magic In reply, KKR sent Narine to open the innings with Finn Allen. The move backfired, as both the openers were back in the hut inside the powerplay. Ajinkya Rahane's team lost wickets in a clutch as left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed (3/21) wreaked havoc, blowing away the middle-order.

On a pitch where the ball gripped, Noor was more than a handful as he removed Rahane, Rinku Singh (6) and Cameron Green (0), as KKR slumped from 79/2 to 90/6. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hossain (1/26) was also more than decent, keeping batters in check.

Rahane (28 off 22 balls) and Raghuvanshi (27 off 19 balls) adding 50 runs in just over five overs was an eyesore, as their approach was reminiscent of how batters chased this kind of target a decade ago.

Advertisement

Another couple of impactful players, Rovman Powell (31 off 22) and Ramandeep Singh (35 not out off 23), entered the fray quite late, and the damage was already done.

IPL 2026 Points table after CSK vs KKR

Rank Team Matches Win Loss NR Points NRR 1. Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 8 0.889 2. Punjab Kings 4 3 0 1 7 0.720 3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 3 1 0 6 1.148 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 4 0.576 5. Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 4 0.322 6. Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 0 4 -0.029 7. Lucknow Super Giants 4 2 2 0 4 -0.427 8. Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 0 4 -0.846 9. Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 2 -0.772 10. Kolkata Knight Riders 5 0 4 1 1 -1.383

KKR skipper hint at changes vs GT Post match, KKR skipper Rahane hinted at possible changes in the playing XI against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. With Finn Allen and Cameron Green being the biggest disappointments, there is a feeling that Time Seifert may open the batting while there is a possibility that Rachin Ravindra might get a look in. With Matheesha Pathirana fit, it will be interesting to see whether he makes the playing XI straightaway or not.

“I think it's tough at the moment. Yes, we're not winning matches. Yes, we'll have to sit in the dressing room, think about the combinations. We'll have to make any changes. But apart from that, I thought it's all about being positive and keep our heads up,” Rahane said at post-match presser. KKR play Gujarat Titans on April 17 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in