Yesterday CSK vs MI, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) delivered a commanding performance to beat arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday (May 2). The home side chased down a target of 160 with ease, finishing at 160/2 in just 18.1 overs. This victory keeps CSK alive in the playoff hunt while pushing MI closer to the exit door.

MI’s battling effort falls short after early promise Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first under lights. They got off to a flying start, racing to 57 runs in the powerplay. But CSK’s bowlers turned the game around smartly after the powerplay. Anshul Kamboj was the star with 3/32 in four overs, picking up key wickets, including Will Jacks early and then Hardik Pandya and Robin Minz in the death overs. Noor Ahmad claimed two wickets for 26 runs, while Jamie Overton and Ramakrishna Ghosh took one each.

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Naman Dhir played a gritty knock of 57 off 37 balls, smashing four boundaries and three sixes to anchor the innings. Ryan Rickelton chipped in with a quick 37 off 24. MI could only manage 159 for 7 in 20 overs, losing momentum in the middle phase as regular wickets halted their progress.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma seal a comfortable chase for CSK CSK looked straightforward in their chase of 160 runs. Sanju Samson fell early for 11, caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah. Urvil Patel then blasted 24 off 12 balls to give the chase momentum before falling to AM Ghazanfar.

That brought Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma together. The pair stitched an unbroken 98-run stand that took the game away from MI. Gaikwad remained not out on 67 off 48 balls, playing with calm authority and finding gaps regularly. Kartik Sharma finished unbeaten on 54 off 40, mixing caution with some big shots, including a cheeky reverse scoop in the final over to seal the win.

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The chase was clinical. CSK reached 100 in 11.1 overs and never looked back, completing the target with 11 balls to spare.

Standout performances and tactical wins Anshul Kamboj’s three-wicket haul earned him praise for his variations and death bowling. Ruturaj Gaikwad walked away with Player of the Match for his match-winning innings that anchored the chase perfectly. For MI, Naman Dhir’s fifty was the lone bright spot, but the rest of the batting lacked support.

Impact on the IPL 2026 points table Mumbai Indians are ninth in the IPL 2026 points table with 4 points from 9 matches and an NRR of -0.803. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have climbed to the sixth spot with 8 points from 9 matches and an NRR of -0.895.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.