Yesterday GT vs MI, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) delivered a statement victory in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, crushing Gujarat Titans (GT) by 99 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (April 20). After struggling with four consecutive defeats, MI bounced back strongly, posting 199/5 and then bowling out the hosts for 100 in 15.5 overs.
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl, hoping to exploit early conditions. However, the Mumbai Indians found their rhythm thanks to Tilak Varma's sensational unbeaten 101 off just 45 balls. Coming in at a tricky phase, Tilak struggled initially with 19 off 22 balls but exploded after a pep talk from captain Hardik Pandya. He smashed 82 runs off the next 23 deliveries. His knock included 8 fours and 7 sixes that lit up the stadium.
Naman Dhir provided solid support with 45 off 32 balls, helping MI reach a competitive total. The innings featured a mix of steady accumulation and aggressive hitting, with Tilak's maiden IPL century standing out as the defining moment. Kagiso Rabada picked 3/33 for GT, but the bowling attack couldn't contain the middle-order fireworks.
Chasing 200, the Gujarat Titans suffered a nightmare start. Jasprit Bumrah, ending his wicket-less streak, struck with the first ball to dismiss Sai Sudharsan. Early breakthroughs followed as GT slumped to 40/3 inside the powerplay. The middle order offered little resistance, with Washington Sundar top-scoring with 26 off 17 balls and Shahrukh Khan adding 17 (13).
Ashwani Kumar stole the show with a brilliant 4/24 in four overs, while Mitchell Santner chipped in with 2/16. Allah Ghazanfar sealed the win by trapping Mohammed Siraj lbw. GT were all out for 100, marking one of their lowest totals in recent IPL seasons at home. The bowling unit executed yorkers and variations perfectly on a surface that assisted pacers and spinners alike.
Tilak Varma earned Player of the Match for his match-winning century, while Ashwani Kumar's bowling heroics proved decisive. The clash highlighted MI's potential when key players click and GT's rare home struggle.
With this result, the Mumbai Indians improved to 2 wins from 6 matches, climbing slightly in the standings to the seventh position with a positive NRR of +0.067. Gujarat Titans slipped to 3 wins and 3 losses from 6 games, seeing their NRR drop to -0.821, and they are currently placed sixth in the standings.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.