Yesterday GT vs RCB, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Gujarat Titans (GT) delivered a remarkable performance to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets with 25 balls to spare in the 42nd match of IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday (April 30). The home side bundled out RCB to a modest 155 before chasing down the target comfortably.
Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first under lights. GT’s decision paid off immediately as their pacers struck early. Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj set a fiery tone in the powerplay, dismissing Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli cheaply. Kohli’s quick 28 off 13 balls offered some resistance, but the early breakthroughs disrupted RCB’s rhythm.
Devdutt Padikkal tried to steady the ship with a brisk 40 off 24 balls, but the middle order crumbled. Captain Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, and Tim David fell in quick succession. Arshad Khan picked up three crucial wickets, while Rashid Khan and Jason Holder shared two each, triggering a dramatic collapse. RCB lost eight wickets for just 76 runs after the powerplay. They managed to reach 155 before getting bundled out in 19.2 overs.
Chasing 156, GT came out all guns blazing. Shubman Gill blasted 43 off just 18 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes, while Jos Buttler smashed 39 off 19. The duo powered the Titans to 69 in the first six overs, putting the game almost out of RCB’s reach.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar fought back with three wickets for 28 runs, and Romario Shepherd grabbed two, but the damage was already done. Rahul Tewatia remained unbeaten on 27 off 17, guiding the chase home alongside Rashid Khan. GT reached the target in just 15.5 overs, losing only six wickets.
All-rounder Jason Holder earned Player of the Match for his match-defining contribution. He took 2/29 with the ball, scored a handy 12 off 10, and held three sharp catches.
After the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match, RCB remain in the second position with 12 points from six wins off 9 games and an NRR of +1.420. GT sit at the fifth spot with 10 points from five wins and four losses and an NRR of -0.192.
The victory strengthens GT’s position in the IPL 2026 standings, while RCB will need to regroup quickly.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.