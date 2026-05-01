Yesterday GT vs RCB, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Gujarat Titans (GT) delivered a remarkable performance to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets with 25 balls to spare in the 42nd match of IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday (April 30). The home side bundled out RCB to a modest 155 before chasing down the target comfortably.
Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first under lights. GT’s decision paid off immediately as their pacers struck early. Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj set a fiery tone in the powerplay, dismissing Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli cheaply. Kohli’s quick 28 off 13 balls offered some resistance, but the early breakthroughs disrupted RCB’s rhythm.
Devdutt Padikkal tried to steady the ship with a brisk 40 off 24 balls, but the middle order crumbled. Captain Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, and Tim David fell in quick succession. Arshad Khan picked up three crucial wickets, while Rashid Khan and Jason Holder shared two each, triggering a dramatic collapse. RCB lost eight wickets for just 76 runs after the powerplay. They managed to reach 155 before getting bundled out in 19.2 overs.
Chasing 156, GT came out all guns blazing. Shubman Gill blasted 43 off just 18 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes, while Jos Buttler smashed 39 off 19. The duo powered the Titans to 69 in the first six overs, putting the game almost out of RCB’s reach.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar fought back with three wickets for 28 runs, and Romario Shepherd grabbed two, but the damage was already done. Rahul Tewatia remained unbeaten on 27 off 17, guiding the chase home alongside Rashid Khan. GT reached the target in just 15.5 overs, losing only six wickets.
All-rounder Jason Holder earned Player of the Match for his match-defining contribution. He took 2/29 with the ball, scored a handy 12 off 10, and held three sharp catches.
After the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match, RCB remain in the second position with 12 points from six wins off 9 games and an NRR of +1.420. GT sit at the fifth spot with 10 points from five wins and four losses and an NRR of -0.192.
The victory strengthens GT’s position in the IPL 2026 standings, while RCB will need to regroup quickly.