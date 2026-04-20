Yesterday IPL 2026 match results: What happened in KKR vs RR and PBKS vs LSG clashes?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finally tasted victory in the IPL 2026 season after a long wait, defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets in a dramatic last-over finish at Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 19). In the second match of the Sunday double header, Punjab Kings (PBKS) produced a high-voltage batting display to crush Lucknow Super Giants by a commanding 54 runs at New Chandigarh.

KKR vs RR: Rinku Singh and spinners script KKR’s first win of the season RR won the toss and batted first on a slow Eden Gardens pitch but could only manage 155/9 in 20 overs. KKR’s spinners, led by Varun Chakravarthy (3/14), applied relentless pressure, breaking partnerships and restricting the Royals’ big hitters. Chakravarthy’s economical and wicket-taking spell earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

Chasing 156, KKR stumbled early but found a hero in Rinku Singh, who smashed a crucial 53 off 34 balls. Young Anukul Roy chipped in with a quick 29 off 16 deliveries, building a vital lower-order partnership. With two balls remaining and the equation tight, Rinku sealed the deal with a massive six over fine leg.

This win ended KKR’s six-match winless streak (including one no-result) and injected fresh hope into their campaign. Rajasthan Royals, despite the narrow loss, remained in the top half of the table thanks to their strong start to the season.

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PBKS vs LSG: Punjab Kings unleash season’s highest total to dominate Lucknow Super Giants In the evening clash at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Punjab Kings electrified the crowd with an explosive batting performance. PBKS posted a massive 254/7 in 20 overs, the highest total of IPL 2026 so far. Young sensation Priyansh Arya 93 (37) led the charge with aggressive strokeplay and walked away with Player of the Match honours. He was well supported by Cooper Connolly 87 (46), who anchored the innings from the other end.

Set a daunting target of 255, Lucknow Super Giants never found momentum. They finished at 200/5 in 20 overs, falling short by 54 runs. PBKS bowlers, including Marco Jansen (2/37)and Vijaykumar Vyshak (1/30), maintained control in the middle and death overs, preventing any late surge from LSG’s middle order.

The victory extended the Punjab Kings’ unbeaten run and strengthened their grip on the top spot of the IPL 2026 points table with an impressive net run rate.