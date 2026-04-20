Yesterday IPL 2026 match results: What happened in KKR vs RR and PBKS vs LSG clashes?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finally tasted victory in the IPL 2026 season after a long wait, defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets in a dramatic last-over finish at Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 19). In the second match of the Sunday double header, Punjab Kings (PBKS) produced a high-voltage batting display to crush Lucknow Super Giants by a commanding 54 runs at New Chandigarh.

KKR vs RR: Rinku Singh and spinners script KKR’s first win of the season RR won the toss and batted first on a slow Eden Gardens pitch but could only manage 155/9 in 20 overs. KKR’s spinners, led by Varun Chakravarthy (3/14), applied relentless pressure, breaking partnerships and restricting the Royals’ big hitters. Chakravarthy’s economical and wicket-taking spell earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

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Chasing 156, KKR stumbled early but found a hero in Rinku Singh, who smashed a crucial 53 off 34 balls. Young Anukul Roy chipped in with a quick 29 off 16 deliveries, building a vital lower-order partnership. With two balls remaining and the equation tight, Rinku sealed the deal with a massive six over fine leg.

This win ended KKR’s six-match winless streak (including one no-result) and injected fresh hope into their campaign. Rajasthan Royals, despite the narrow loss, remained in the top half of the table thanks to their strong start to the season.

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PBKS vs LSG: Punjab Kings unleash season’s highest total to dominate Lucknow Super Giants In the evening clash at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Punjab Kings electrified the crowd with an explosive batting performance. PBKS posted a massive 254/7 in 20 overs, the highest total of IPL 2026 so far. Young sensation Priyansh Arya 93 (37) led the charge with aggressive strokeplay and walked away with Player of the Match honours. He was well supported by Cooper Connolly 87 (46), who anchored the innings from the other end.

Set a daunting target of 255, Lucknow Super Giants never found momentum. They finished at 200/5 in 20 overs, falling short by 54 runs. PBKS bowlers, including Marco Jansen (2/37)and Vijaykumar Vyshak (1/30), maintained control in the middle and death overs, preventing any late surge from LSG’s middle order.

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The victory extended the Punjab Kings’ unbeaten run and strengthened their grip on the top spot of the IPL 2026 points table with an impressive net run rate.

IPL 2026 Points Table impact These results brought major shifts in standings. Punjab Kings continued their dominance at No. 1 with 11 points from 5 wins and 1 no-result and a strong NRR of +1.420. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders climbed off the bottom to the ninth position with their maiden win. They now have 3 points from 1 win and 1 no-result game and an NRR of -0.879. The Rajasthan Royals are in the third position below the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with 8 points and an NRR of +0.599. Lucknow Super Giants remained in the lower half (8th position), struggling to chase big totals. They have 4 points and an NRR of -1.173.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.