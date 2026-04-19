Yesterday IPL 2026 match results: What happened in RCB vs DC and SRH vs CSK clashes?

In a double-header Saturday (April 18) packed with drama, 2026, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 delivered two edge-of-the-seat contests. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosted Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both matches went down to the wire, showcasing explosive batting, clutch bowling, and unforgettable finishes.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru set a below-par total of 175/8 in 20 overs after a strong start that faded in the middle and death overs. Phil Salt 63 (38) provided a solid platform, but Delhi Capitals' disciplined bowling, particularly in the latter stages, restricted RCB from posting a bigger score. The home side slumped from a promising position, losing momentum as DC's pacers and spinners tightened the screws.
Chasing 176, Delhi Capitals made hard work of it initially but found heroes in the middle order. KL Rahul 57 (34) and Tristan Stubbs steadied the ship with crucial contributions, with Stubbs smashing a vital 60 off 47 balls to keep the chase alive. As the game reached a tense climax, South African finisher David Miller stepped up in the final over. Needing a flurry of runs, Miller smashed two sixes and finished with a boundary to seal the deal.
Delhi Capitals reached 179/4 in 19.5 overs, winning by 6 wickets with one ball to spare. Miller's late fireworks and Stubbs' composure earned praise, while Tristan Stubbs was named Player of the Match for his match-defining knock. The victory snapped RCB's unbeaten home run and boosted DC's points tally in the tight IPL 2026 standings.
In Hyderabad, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 194/9 after being asked to bat first following CSK's decision to field. Abhishek Sharma smashed the fastest fifty for the franchise in the history of the tournament off just 15 balls and laid a strong foundation before getting dismissed at 59 (22). But the middle order struggled until Heinrich Klaasen 59 (39) added late firepower. The total looked defendable on a good batting surface, yet the Chennai Super Kings mounted a strong chase.
CSK got off to a fiery powerplay, with Ruturaj Gaikwad 19 (13) and Ayush Mhatre 30 (13) scoring quickly. However, Eshan Malinga turned the game with a brilliant three-wicket haul, removing key batters including Gaikwad, Matthew Short 34 (30), and Sarfaraz Khan 25 (19) at crucial junctures. His variations and accuracy disrupted CSK's rhythm, earning him the Player of the Match award.
The chase stayed alive till the final over, with CSK needing 18 runs off the last six balls. Praful Hinge held his nerve, conceding just seven runs and taking a wicket to restrict CSK to 184/8. Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 10 runs in a heart-stopping finish that highlighted superb death bowling.
SRH's collective effort, led by Malinga's 3/29, propelled them into the top four on the points table with three wins from six matches. CSK, despite a fighting display, fell short and will look to bounce back in the upcoming fixtures.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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