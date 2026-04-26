Yesterday IPL 2026 results: What happened in Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings & Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Saturday was nothing sort of a run feast in Jaipur and New Delhi. After Punjab Kings recorded the highest successful run chase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Delhi Capitals in a match that saw more than 500 runs being scored, Jaipur witness Rajasthan Royals' wonderkid Vaibhav Suryavanshi's second hundred go in vain against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi witnessed 529 runs being scored in total, a 152 not out from an Indian opener, a few batting blitzkriegs, a nasty head injury and a loads of dropped catches. It all started with KL Rahul. Following the departure of Pathum Nissanka, Rahul along wit Nitish Rana forged 220 runs for the second wicket to power Delhi Capitals to 264/2.

In the process, Rahul became the first Indian to score a 150-plus in an IPL game. Rana, on the other hand, missed a well-deserved hundred - 91 off just 44 balls. But that wasn't all. In reply, Punjab Kings started on a blistering note before the game was stopped for 14 minutes.

Lungi Ngidi's nasty head injury A misjudged catch, offered by Punjab Kings batter Priyank Arya, proved costly for Lungi Ngidi as the South African hit his head hard in the ground upon fall. Ngidi lay on the ground clutching his head and barely moving after his brief interaction with the team physio. The Delhi Capitals bowler was rushed to hospital in an ambulance, thus delaying the game by 15 minutes.

However, the good news is Ngidi is stable and will be discharged soon. "Lungisani Ngidi of Delhi Capitals hit his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch during his team's match against Punjab Kings. He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain. Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital," the IPL's X (formerly Twitter) post reads.

What followed was nothing short of a fairytale. Prabhsimran Singh set the platform for the chase with a 26-ball 76, followed by captain Shreyas Iyer's 36-ball 71 not out to win the game in the 19th over. The previous highest successful run chase in IPL history also belongs to Punjab Kings when they chased down 262 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi lits up Jaipur sky Vaibhav Suryavanshi's century went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by five wickets. Suryavanshi hammered his second hundred in the IPL - a 37-ball 103 - as Rajasthan Royals put on board a strong 228/6 after they were put in to bat first.

Suryavanshi got plenty of support from Dhruv Jurel, who made a 35-ball 51 and, helped the teenager milk 112 runs for the second wicket. In the death overs, Donovan Ferreira (33) played some big shots for Rajasthan Royals.

But, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target of 229 with nine balls to spare, with Ishan Kishan top-scoring with a 74 off 31 balls. Abhishek Sharma chipped in with 57 off 29 deliveries.

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