Yesterday LSG vs KKR, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) via the Super Over after both teams tied at 155 in the regulation 20 overs. The nail-biting IPL 2026 encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday (April 26) delivered edge-of-the-seat drama from start to finish, with Rinku Singh emerging as the undisputed hero.
Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to field first under lights, hoping to exploit any early movement. Their decision looked spot on as pacer Mohsin Khan ripped through KKR's top order with a sensational five-wicket haul of 5/23 in four overs. KKR slumped to 31/4 in just the sixth over, with Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (dismissed for obstructing the field), and Rovman Powell all back in the pavilion quickly. The home crowd sensed a rout, but one man had other ideas.
Rinku Singh produced a match-defining innings. Unbeaten on 83 off just 51 balls (7 fours and 5 sixes), he stitched crucial partnerships, especially with Cameron Green (34 off 21). His fearless strokeplay turned a potential collapse into a fighting total of 155/7. Rinku also shone in the field with four stunning catches, including key dismissals during LSG's chase. His all-round brilliance earned him the Player of the Match award and kept KKR alive in the contest.
Chasing 156, LSG started steadily but lost wickets at regular intervals. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 42 off 38 balls, while Aiden Markram chipped in with 31 off 27. Ayush Badoni (24) and Himmat Singh (19) added late momentum, but the middle order struggled against Varun Chakravarthy's spin (2/33) and Vaibhav Arora's variations (2/24). With 7 runs needed off the final ball, Mohammed Shami smashed a six to level the scores at 155/8. The stadium erupted as the match headed into the first Super Over of IPL 2026.
In the Super Over, LSG sent Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram to open, but Sunil Narine struck twice in 0.3 overs, dismissing both for ducks and restricting LSG to just 1 run for 2 wickets. Rinku Singh then walked out for KKR and sealed the deal in style, slicing the first ball from Prince Yadav for four. KKR reached 4 for 0 in 0.1 overs, winning the Super Over comfortably and collecting two crucial points.
The thriller highlighted Rinku Singh's finishing prowess and Mohsin Khan's bowling excellence, while exposing batting fragility on both sides. KKR climbed the points table to eighth position with this vital win, while LSG slipped down to the 10th spot.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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