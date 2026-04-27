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Yesterday LSG vs KKR, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash?

The LSG vs KKR clash which included several game-changing moments and the first super over of the IPL 2026, will be remembered as one of the most exciting finishes of this season, so far. 

Aachal Maniyar
Published27 Apr 2026, 05:00 AM IST
Rinku Singh, left, and Rovman Powell celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in a super over.
Rinku Singh, left, and Rovman Powell celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in a super over.(PTI)
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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) via the Super Over after both teams tied at 155 in the regulation 20 overs. The nail-biting IPL 2026 encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday (April 26) delivered edge-of-the-seat drama from start to finish, with Rinku Singh emerging as the undisputed hero.

Toss and KKR's early collapse

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to field first under lights, hoping to exploit any early movement. Their decision looked spot on as pacer Mohsin Khan ripped through KKR's top order with a sensational five-wicket haul of 5/23 in four overs. KKR slumped to 31/4 in just the sixth over, with Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (dismissed for obstructing the field), and Rovman Powell all back in the pavilion quickly. The home crowd sensed a rout, but one man had other ideas.

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Also Read | Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s controversial obstructing the field wicket ignites debate

Rinku Singh's rescue mission

Rinku Singh produced a match-defining innings. Unbeaten on 83 off just 51 balls (7 fours and 5 sixes), he stitched crucial partnerships, especially with Cameron Green (34 off 21). His fearless strokeplay turned a potential collapse into a fighting total of 155/7. Rinku also shone in the field with four stunning catches, including key dismissals during LSG's chase. His all-round brilliance earned him the Player of the Match award and kept KKR alive in the contest.

Also Read | Rinku Singh smashes four sixes in final over: Watch viral video

LSG's chase ends in a heart-stopping tie

Chasing 156, LSG started steadily but lost wickets at regular intervals. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 42 off 38 balls, while Aiden Markram chipped in with 31 off 27. Ayush Badoni (24) and Himmat Singh (19) added late momentum, but the middle order struggled against Varun Chakravarthy's spin (2/33) and Vaibhav Arora's variations (2/24). With 7 runs needed off the final ball, Mohammed Shami smashed a six to level the scores at 155/8. The stadium erupted as the match headed into the first Super Over of IPL 2026.

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Super Over drama hands KKR the win

In the Super Over, LSG sent Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram to open, but Sunil Narine struck twice in 0.3 overs, dismissing both for ducks and restricting LSG to just 1 run for 2 wickets. Rinku Singh then walked out for KKR and sealed the deal in style, slicing the first ball from Prince Yadav for four. KKR reached 4 for 0 in 0.1 overs, winning the Super Over comfortably and collecting two crucial points.

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Also Read | Pant reveals reason behind sending Pooran in Super Over as LSG lose to KKR

What this means for both teams

The thriller highlighted Rinku Singh's finishing prowess and Mohsin Khan's bowling excellence, while exposing batting fragility on both sides. KKR climbed the points table to eighth position with this vital win, while LSG slipped down to the 10th spot.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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