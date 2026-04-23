Yesterday LSG vs RR, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals clash?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) delivered a commanding performance to beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 40 runs in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday (April 22).

LSG, who won the toss and elected to bowl first, struggled throughout as RR posted a competitive 159/6 before bundling out the hosts for just 119 in 18 overs. This victory helped RR bounce back strongly while extending LSG’s losing streak to four games.

Rajasthan Royals build a competitive total despite an early collapse RR got off to a shaky start after being put in to bat. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (22 off 12) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (8 off 11) fell quickly, followed by Dhruv Jurel for a duck, leaving RR at 32/3 inside four overs. LSG’s pacers, led by Mohammed Shami (2/30) and Mohsin Khan (2/17), exploited the early seam movement and grip on the pitch perfectly.

However, captain Riyan Parag (20 off 19) and Shimron Hetmyer (22 off 18) steadied the ship. The real turning point came when Ravindra Jadeja walked in. The all-rounder played a mature knock, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 43 off just 29 balls, including two boundaries and a six. Shubham Dubey provided the late flourish with a quick 19 off 11 balls. Together, they lifted RR to a defendable total on a slow, low-bouncing surface.

LSG’s bowling was disciplined early but leaked runs in the death overs, with Mayank Yadav going for 56 runs in his four overs without a wicket.

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LSG’s chase crumbles under pressure Chasing 160, LSG’s top order collapsed dramatically. Ayush Badoni was run out for zero, skipper Rishabh Pant fell for a duck off Nandre Burger, and Aiden Markram was dismissed for zero by Jofra Archer. At 11/3 in less than three overs, the hosts were in deep trouble.

Mitchell Marsh fought bravely with a score of 55 off 41 balls, but he lacked support. Nicholas Pooran scored 22 before falling to Jadeja, while substitute Himmat Singh managed 15. The middle and lower order could not build any momentum against RR’s varied bowling attack.

Jofra Archer was the star with impressive figures of 3/20 in four overs, using yorkers and pace variations to devastating effect. Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger and Brijesh Sharma also chipped in with crucial wickets as LSG folded for 119.

Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round brilliance steals the show Ravindra Jadeja was named Player of the Match for his match-winning contribution with both bat and ball. His calm presence in the middle and economical spell of 1/29 helped RR control the game. Archer’s three-wicket haul and the tight fielding from the Royals added to LSG’s misery. The pitch offered grip and variable bounce, making stroke-making difficult for the chasing side.

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Impact on the IPL 2026 points table Rajasthan Royals have climbed to the second position in the IPL 2026 points table. They now have 10 points from seven matches and an NRR of +0.790.