Anand Mahindra hails Team India’s true Brahmastra after Asia Cup 2025 win; social media demands Thar for Tilak Varma

Anand Mahindra hailed Team India’s “self-belief”, calling it the “true Brahmastra of this team”.

“When the bowlers saw the opposition opening batsmen running away with the game, yet held their focus and then made the wickets tumble like skittles…When the batsmen saw our opening heroes depart early, yet stayed calm and turned the chase into a stroll…” the billionaire wrote on Twitter (now X).

“Nerves of steel, ice in their veins. Self-belief is the Brahmastra of every individual, and of a nation. I salute Team India for reminding us of that truth. That’s why they are our Monday Motivation,” Anand Mahindra added.

Mahindra’s followers appreciated the post. According to one of them, self-belief is the Brahmastra that separates Team India from others.

“When Pakistan were cruising at 120/2, our bowlers never lost faith and came back magnificently. When India lost early wickets at 10/2, Tilak and Dube showed incredible composure to turn the chase around completely,” the X user wrote.

“In a world full of noise, this is the reminder: believe in the process, trust the squad, and watch the impossible unfold. Saluting these warriors—may their Brahmastra light up every Monday (and beyond),” posted another.

Another user commented, “Such a beautiful message without any rhetoric and highlighting the essence of victory!”

Meanwhile, Indian fans demanded that Tilak Varma, Player of the Match, should be gifted a car from Mahindra.

“Sir, vo sab theek hai aap ye batao ke Tilak Varma ko Thar kab de rahe ho (when are you giving Tilak Varma the Thar)?” asked one of them.

“Gift Tilak Varma a Thar,” demanded another.

The Tilak Varma factor India had a shaky start while chasing 147 in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill fell early, leaving India at 20 for 3.

Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson steadied things with a 57-run stand. However, Pakistan kept pressure on.

Tilak then anchored the chase brilliantly, staying calm on a tricky pitch and finishing unbeaten on 69 from 53 balls. His 6 off the last over sealed the deal for Team India.

His emphatic performance stunned even Pakistani cricket experts. Shoaib Malik said, “Maza aaya!”

Calling it the most special knock of his life, Tilak Varma dedicated the win to all Indians. In his 6 innings in the Asia Cup 2025, Tilak Varma remained unbeaten thrice.

He scored 213 runs, with last night’s 69 not out being his highest in the tournament. In the Asia Cup 2025, he had an average of 71.00 at a strike rate of 131.48.