Yesterday MI vs SRH, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash?

In a high-scoring thriller at the Wankhede Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stunned Mumbai Indians (MI) with a thrilling six-wicket victory in Match 41 of IPL 2026. Chasing a daunting target of 244, SRH raced to 249/4 in just 18.4 overs, sealing the win with eight balls to spare. This result marked SRH’s fifth straight victory and highlighted their explosive batting firepower, even as MI’s strong total proved insufficient.

Ryan Rickelton’s record ton powers MI to 243/5 MI won the toss and elected to bat first on a batting-friendly Wankhede pitch. Opener Ryan Rickelton stole the show with a sensational unbeaten 123 off just 55 balls, smashing 10 fours and 8 sixes at a strike rate of 223.63. His knock included a 44-ball century, the fastest for MI in IPL history. The star batter formed key partnerships with Will Jacks (46 off 22) and Hardik Pandya (31 off 15).

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Powerplay fireworks set the tone as MI raced to 78/0 in six overs. Rickelton’s clean hitting kept the scoreboard ticking, taking MI past 200 in the 16th over. However, regular wickets in the middle overs, including Suryakumar Yadav for 5 and Naman Dhir for 22, prevented a bigger total. Tilak Varma added a quick 7 before Robin Minz finished unbeaten on 1. MI ended at 243/5, a total that looked match-winning on most days.

SRH’s remarkable powerplay turns the game SRH’s openers Abhishek Sharma (45 off 24) and Travis Head (76 off 30) launched a ferocious assault, putting up 129 runs in just 8.4 overs. Head’s 30-ball knock featured 8 sixes and set a scorching pace, while Sharma provided solid support. The duo gave SRH the perfect platform despite losing three quick wickets shortly after, Ishan Kishan for a duck, and Head soon after.

Heinrich Klaasen then took charge with an unbeaten 65 off 30 balls (7 fours, 4 sixes), earning Player of the Match honours. His calm presence stabilised the innings after the early collapse. Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with 21 before Salil Arora delivered a match-finishing cameo of 30 not out off just 10 balls, including three sixes. SRH crossed the line in style, with Arora sealing it in the final over.

Heinrich Klaasen’s heroics and SRH’s unstoppable form This chase ranks among the highest successful pursuits in IPL history at Wankhede. SRH’s batting depth shone through, with 32 sixes in the match alone. The victory not only boosted SRH’s points tally but also extended their winning streak to five games, cementing their status as title contenders.

For MI, sitting lower in the standings, this defeat highlights ongoing bowling concerns despite Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult’s efforts.

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