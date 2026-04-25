Yesterday RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans clash?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) delivered a remarkable chase to beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in a high-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday (April 24). The defending champions overhauled a target of 206 with seven balls to spare, climbing to second place on the points table.

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan smashes a century, but the side falls short Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first on a batting-friendly pitch. Gujarat Titans got off to a flying start with Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill forming a 128-run opening stand. Sudharsan, returning to form, slammed a brilliant 100 off just 58 balls, studded with 11 fours and five sixes. His third IPL century powered GT to a formidable 205/3 in 20 overs.

Shubman Gill contributed a steady 32 off 24 balls before falling to Suyash Sharma. Jos Buttler added a quick 25 off 16, while Jason Holder smashed an unbeaten 23 off 10 in the death overs. RCB's bowlers, led by Josh Hazlewood (1/40) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/31), and Suyash Sharma (1/36) pulled things back nicely in the middle and death phases after a costly powerplay. The home side restricted GT to under 210, which proved chaseable on this ground.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's masterclass seals thrilling win for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB's chase got off to a shaky start when Jacob Bethell departed for 14 off 10. But Virat Kohli, dropped on zero early by Washington Sundar, made GT pay dearly. He teamed up with Devdutt Padikkal for a match-defining partnership for the second wicket.

Kohli played a remarkable knock, scoring 81 off 44 balls with eight fours and four sixes. Padikkal matched him stroke for stroke, smashing 55 off just 27 deliveries, including six sixes and two fours. Their aggressive approach kept the required rate under control and thrilled the packed Chinnaswamy crowd.

After Padikkal fell to Rashid Khan, RCB lost a couple of quick wickets, but the lower order held firm. Tim David (10*) and Krunal Pandya (23*) finished the job in style, with Pandya hitting the winning runs in the 19th over. RCB reached 206/5 in 18.5 overs.

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Player of the Match Virat Kohli said, "If you see a ball to hit, you back yourself, go for it, because we have the batting depth and we have the confidence in the group as well. (on the crowd here) Yeah, brilliant. I mean, firstly, we're quite happy that we were able to play five games here. The fans get to see the team again, and yeah, it's just a special place to play cricket, and hopefully at the later stages of the tournament, we can come back here and entertain the crowd once more."