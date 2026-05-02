Yesterday RR vs DC, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals clash?

Delhi Capitals (DC) ended a three-match losing streak in style, chasing down a massive 226-run target with five balls to spare to beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in Match 43 of IPL 2026 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The high-scoring clash lived up to the hype, with both teams trading blows in a contest full of big hits and momentum shifts.
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got off to a quick start but fell early, Jaiswal for 6 and Sooryavanshi for just 4, the latter cleaned up by a fiery yorker from Kyle Jamieson.
Captain Riyan Parag then took charge with a captain’s knock of 90 off 50 balls, smashing eight fours and five sixes. He steadied the innings alongside Dhruv Jurel (42 off 30) before Donovan Ferreira lit up the death overs with an explosive unbeaten 47 off just 14 deliveries, including six towering sixes. RR posted a competitive 225/6 in 20 overs.
Mitchell Starc was the pick of the DC bowlers, claiming 3 for 40, including the crucial wickets of Parag and Ravindra Jadeja. T Natarajan and Axar Patel picked one each as the visitors kept the scoring in check during the middle phase.
Chasing 226, the Delhi Capitals got off to a flying start. Openers Pathum Nissanka (62 off 33) and KL Rahul (75 off 40) put on a 110-run partnership in just 9.3 overs, with the powerplay yielding 70 runs without loss. Nissanka fell lbw to Ravindra Jadeja, but Rahul continued to anchor the chase with six boundaries and five sixes.
Nitish Rana added a quick 33 off 17 before Tushar Deshpande sent him back. Jofra Archer dismissed Rahul for 75 in the 16th over, but by then the damage was done. Tristan Stubbs (18* off 11) and Ashutosh Sharma (25* off 15) finished the job comfortably, guiding DC to 226 for 3 in 19.1 overs.
KL Rahul was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock. The win also helped him reclaim the Orange Cap with 358 runs in eight games.
The RR vs DC match saw several highlights, including Kyle Jamieson’s aggressive send-off to young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Donovan Ferreira’s late blitz. DC’s chase is now their highest successful IPL run chase. For RR, the defeat at home means they still await their first win in Jaipur this season despite strong batting contributions.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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