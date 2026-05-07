Yesterday SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings clash?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) delivered a commanding performance to beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 33 runs in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Wednesday (May 6). The high-scoring thriller at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium saw SRH post a massive 235/4 before restricting PBKS to 202/7, keeping their strong home record intact.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive batting sets up a big total Batting first after losing the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad came out all guns blazing on a batting-friendly pitch. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head gave them a flying start, racing to 84 runs inside seven overs. Ishan Kishan kept the momentum going with a quick 55 off 32 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen smashed 69 off just 43 deliveries, including four sixes that lit up the crowd.

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Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with an unbeaten 29 off 13 balls in the death overs, helping SRH reach 235/4. The innings was full of aggressive strokeplay, with the team scoring at nearly 12 runs per over. Punjab Kings’ bowlers, including Yuzvendra Chahal who took 1/32, struggled to contain the onslaught as SRH’s top order fired in unison.

Punjab Kings’ chase crumbles despite Cooper Connolly’s heroics

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the result of the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 match on May 6? ⌵ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 33 runs in their IPL 2026 match on Wednesday, May 6. SRH scored 235/4 and restricted PBKS to 202/7. 2 How did Sunrisers Hyderabad set a high total against Punjab Kings? ⌵ Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 235/4 thanks to explosive batting from Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (55), and Heinrich Klaasen (69). Nitish Kumar Reddy also contributed with an unbeaten 29 off 13 balls. 3 What was Heinrich Klaasen's performance in the SRH vs PBKS match? ⌵ Heinrich Klaasen scored 69 runs off 43 deliveries for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings. His innings included three fours and four sixes, contributing significantly to SRH's total of 235/4. 4 How did Cooper Connolly perform in the Punjab Kings' chase against SRH? ⌵ Cooper Connolly fought hard for Punjab Kings with a brilliant unbeaten 107 off 59 balls, including eight sixes and seven fours. However, his century went in vain as PBKS fell 33 runs short of SRH's total. 5 What impact did the SRH vs PBKS match have on the IPL 2026 points table? ⌵ Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 14 points after their win. Punjab Kings, who were previously table-toppers, slipped to the second spot with 13 points.

Chasing 236, the Punjab Kings got off to a shaky start. Early wickets of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh put them on the back foot, and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal soon after left them reeling at 23/3 inside four overs. The middle order couldn’t build partnerships, and Marcus Stoinis 28 (14) also fell cheaply.

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Cooper Connolly fought hard with a brilliant unbeaten 107 off 59 balls, keeping PBKS in the hunt with some clean hitting. However, the required run rate kept climbing, and the lower order couldn’t provide enough support. PBKS finished at 202/7, falling 33 runs short despite Connolly’s valiant effort.

Pat Cummins led SRH’s bowling attack with figures of 2/34 and earned Player of the Match honours for his all-round contribution. Shivang Kumar picked up 2/45, while the rest of the attack applied pressure in the middle overs.

Impact on the IPL 2026 points table Sunrisers Hyderabad have jumped to the top position in the IPL 2026 points table with 14 points from 7 wins and 4 losses and an NRR of +0.737. On the other hand, the Punjab Kings, who entered the match as table-toppers, slipped to the second spot. They now have 13 points off 10 games and an NRR of +0.571.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.