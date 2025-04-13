Yo Yo Gabba surprises fans at Coachella 2025; netizens say, ‘crowd is more active than Gaga’ | Watch

Coachella 2025 took an unexpected and nostalgic turn as Yo Gabba Gabba! hit the stage with a surprise performance that delighted fans of all ages.

According to reports, Hip-hop icon Flavor Flav and funk maestro Thundercat joined the beloved children’s show for a lively musical set filled with fun and throwbacks.

Originally hosted by DJ Lance Rock, Yo Gabba Gabba! first aired on Nickelodeon/Nick Jr. in 2007 and ran until 2015. The show made its return in 2024 via Apple TV+ with a new host, Kammy Kam. At Coachella, the performance included fan-favorite tracks like “Yo Gabba Gabbaland,” “Hold Still,” “I’m So Mad (Just Breathe),” and “Party in My Tummy.”

DJ Lance Rock even made a special appearance during the set, joining the crew on stage for a song, much to the crowd's excitement.

Watch the video here:

Internet reacts A netizens replied, ‘Crowd is more active than gaga’

A user said, “Wow Wow Wubzy is better and im going to die on this hill”

A user noted, "This is the first time seeing the crowd at Coachella show energy instead of just standing still 😭"

Another mentioned, “the way this set was more impressive than any of the male performers sets 😭”

"Yo Gabba Gabba, a children's musical TV series created by Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz, performed at Coachella 2025, blending its kid-friendly, colorful characters like the green-striped monster Brobee with the festival's adult-oriented music scene," said a user.

Yo Gabba Gabba, a children's musical TV series created by Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz, performed at Coachella 2025, blending its kid-friendly, colorful characters with the festival's adult-oriented music scene.

This is the first time seeing the crowd at Coachella show energy instead of just standing still.

"Realizing that a majority if not all people in attendance were literal young children when they watched this show and are now old enough to attend Coachella when I was a junior in HS when this show was on," said another one.