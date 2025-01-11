Nearly weeks after Punjabi superstar singer Diljit Dosanjh's dil-luminati tour, star rapper Honey Singh has announced details of his upcoming tour in India, titled Yo Yo Honey Singh Millionaire India Tour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to Instagram, Honey Singh shared the dates and cities of the tour but hasn't revealed the venues yet. However, the tickets will be live on Saturday afternoon.

Honey Singh's concerts: Schedule The rapper will perform in 10 cities across India as part of the tour tour, beginning from Mumbai on February 22, and followed by Lucknow on February 28.

His third concert would take place in Delhi on March 1, followed by Indore on March 8, Pune on March 14, and Ahmedabad on March 15.

After this, Honey Singh will perform n Bengaluru on March 22, Chandigarh on March 23, and Jaipur on March 29. He will conclude his India tour with his show in Kolkata on April 5.

Honey Singh's concert: Ticket, timings, restrictions The tickets for rapper's concert will be available only on Zomato's District app and the sales for the same will start at 2 pm on January 11.

Taking to Instagram, Honey Singh wrote, "Tickets going live today 11th January 2pm." Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Silence is not the end of sound; it is its beginning. It is where life pauses to listen to itself. That's why I was silent for so many years. Now you will hear me everywhere. Harharmahadev."

According to the details, as reported by Insider.in, his concerts are only for those aged 16 years and above. They will be held indoors and will continue for four hours.

The rapper is expected to perform his hit songs such as Brown Rang, Dope Shope, Lungi Dance and Love Dose, among others. Once the sale of tickets begins, the prices will be revealed