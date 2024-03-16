Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Sidharth Malhotra's ‘Yodha’ announces weekend treat for fans with ‘buy one get one’ offer; here's how to avail

Sidharth Malhotra's ‘Yodha’ announces weekend treat for fans with ‘buy one get one’ offer; here's how to avail

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Yodha is a high-octane action thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, the movie follows Arun Katyal on a rescue mission. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. (Photo: Twitter)

Bollywood movie Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy and Tanuj Virwani was released in theatres on 15 March. The makers of the film has announced special weekend offer to attract more audience. This weekend, fans can now get one ticket free with its ‘Buy one, get one free ticket’ offer. The offer can be simply applied by using the promo code "YODHA" during checkout.

Taking to X, Dharma Productions wrote, “Get double the thrill and twice the adventure! Experience action and drama together with your crew using the @bookmyshow weekend special offer! (T&C APPLY) Book your tickets here- https://bookmy.show/Yodha #Yodha in cinemas now!"

About Yodha

Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

