On its first day, early estimates suggest that the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer movie "Yodha" earned approximately ₹4.25 crore as net revenue in India.

According to data from Sacnilk, the film recorded an overall 13.86% occupancy in Hindi theatres on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Sidharth Malhotra's recent visit to Delhi was in promotion of a film helmed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. This high-octane action thriller narrates the journey of Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of the Yodha Task Force, as he leads a rescue mission.

During the event, Sidharth expressed his admiration for the movie and spoke positively about it. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

At the event, he spoke highly of the movie. He said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so."

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram Story, Kiara on Friday morning, wrote, "OUTSTANDING @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies @sidmalhotra you've made us all SO proud! Your BEST. "

She also gave a shout out to the leading ladies of Yodha and directors of the film.

"One of the best in this genre #Sagar Pushkar / can't believe this is your first... @dishapatani @raashikhanna Watch out for these two Lady Yodhas ...To the entire cast and crew of the film take a bow," Kiara added.

(With inputs from ANI)

