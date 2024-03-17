According to film industry tracker Sacnilk.com estimates, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer minted ₹9.85 crore net in India in its two-day run in theatres. The film registered an overall 13.86 percent occupancy in Hindi theatres on Saturday, March 16.

On Day 2, the film raked in ₹5.75 crore net in India that marks a jump of 40.24 percent from the release day numbers when it collected ₹4.1 crore net.

Considering the global box office collection, the film raked in ₹4.85 crore gross at the domestic Box Office and ₹1 crore in the overseas market. These numbers took the films worldwide business to a total of ₹5.85 crore gross.

Karan Johar's Bollywood movie Yodha starring Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy and Tanuj Virwani apart from Sidharth Malhotra was released in theatres on March 15. The makers of the film announced a special offer to attract more audience over the weekend. By using ‘Buy one, get one free ticket’ offer, fans can get one ticket free this weekend. The promo code "YODHA" needs to be applied during checkout to avail the offer.

Dharma Productions in a post on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Get double the thrill and twice the adventure! Experience action and drama together with your crew using the @bookmyshow weekend special offer! (T&C APPLY) Book your tickets here- https://bookmy.show/Yodha #Yodha in cinemas now!"