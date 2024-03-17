Yodha Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer movie numbers shoot up, mints ₹5.75 crore
Yodha Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer minted ₹5.75 crore net on its second day that marks a jump of 40.24 percent from the release day numbers.
Yodha Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer action thriller movie “Yodha" witnessed a major jump in collection on Saturday.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated, “After an unenergetic start in morning and noon shows, #Yodha saw an increase in footfalls towards evening… Urban centres lead, while mass pockets - despite excellent action - remain ordinary / low… Fri ₹ 4.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."
He added, “While the skilfully-executed action sequences are rightfully winning praise and accolades, the mass market - where actioners enjoy ample patronage - is yet to embrace #Yodha."
He noted that the weekend offer should boost its business on the two most crucial days and expected ticket sales to increase in places apart from urban centres and metropolitan cities.
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, in a post on X, noted, “#Yodha sees a remarkable 60-70% surge in audience turnout today (Saturday) thanks to the BOGO OFFER. With this boost, the film is poised for a promising day 2 collection."
Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial film shows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, who takes up a thrilling rescue operation. Directed by the debutant duo, the high-octane action thriller film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Hiroo Yash Johar.
