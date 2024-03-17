Yodha Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer minted ₹ 5.75 crore net on its second day that marks a jump of 40.24 percent from the release day numbers.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk.com estimates, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer minted ₹9.85 crore net in India in its two-day run in theatres. The film registered an overall 13.86 percent occupancy in Hindi theatres on Saturday, March 16.

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' announces weekend treat for fans with 'buy one get one' offer; here's how to avail On Day 2, the film raked in ₹5.75 crore net in India that marks a jump of 40.24 percent from the release day numbers when it collected ₹4.1 crore net.

Considering the global box office collection, the film raked in ₹4.85 crore gross at the domestic Box Office and ₹1 crore in the overseas market. These numbers took the films worldwide business to a total of ₹5.85 crore gross.

Also read: Yodha Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer movie mints 4.25 crore Karan Johar's Bollywood movie Yodha starring Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy and Tanuj Virwani apart from Sidharth Malhotra was released in theatres on March 15. The makers of the film announced a special offer to attract more audience over the weekend. By using ‘Buy one, get one free ticket’ offer, fans can get one ticket free this weekend. The promo code "YODHA" needs to be applied during checkout to avail the offer.

Dharma Productions in a post on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Get double the thrill and twice the adventure! Experience action and drama together with your crew using the @bookmyshow weekend special offer! (T&C APPLY) Book your tickets here- https://bookmy.show/Yodha #Yodha in cinemas now!"

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated, “After an unenergetic start in morning and noon shows, #Yodha saw an increase in footfalls towards evening… Urban centres lead, while mass pockets - despite excellent action - remain ordinary / low… Fri ₹ 4.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Also read: Hanuman OTT release finalised after an initial delay. Find out when you can watch it He added, “While the skilfully-executed action sequences are rightfully winning praise and accolades, the mass market - where actioners enjoy ample patronage - is yet to embrace #Yodha."

He noted that the weekend offer should boost its business on the two most crucial days and expected ticket sales to increase in places apart from urban centres and metropolitan cities.

Also read: Learn from Sidharth Malhotra: Become a financial Yodha with these 3 lessons Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, in a post on X, noted, "#Yodha sees a remarkable 60-70% surge in audience turnout today (Saturday) thanks to the BOGO OFFER. With this boost, the film is poised for a promising day 2 collection."

Also read: Yodha movie review: Sidharth Malhotra's movie opens with mixed response, from ‘phenomenal film’ to ‘bad choice’ Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial film shows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, who takes up a thrilling rescue operation. Directed by the debutant duo, the high-octane action thriller film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Hiroo Yash Johar.

