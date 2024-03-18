Yodha Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra's movie manages ₹13.7 crore worldwide in three days
Yodha Box Office Collection Day 3: Bollywood movie “Yodha" witnessed a significant spike in collection on Sunday, March 17, as it managed to rake in mints of ₹7 crore net on its third day in theatres.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated, “The #Buy1Get1 free ticket offer - applicable on Sat + Sun - has strengthened its position, translating into footfalls… #Yodha gathers momentum on Day 2, as biz grows by 41.41%… Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.01 cr. Total: ₹ 10.26 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."
He further added, "The action sequences are a big plus, but the absence of popular soundtrack has impacted #Yodha, to an extent… A hit score - like #SidharthMalhotra‘s much-loved film #Shershaah - would’ve made a world of difference, especially in the #Hindi heartland / mass pockets… After all, a hit soundtrack acts as a hook to magnetise moviegoers."
In a post on X, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave box office numbers of the first two days and stated, “#Yodha grows on Saturday, set to jump further today ( Sunday )Day 1 - ₹ 4.25 cr Day 2 - ₹ 6.01 cr Total - ₹ 10.26 cr nett."
Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial, the high-octane action thriller film is produced by Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar.
Directed by the debutant duo, the film shows Arun Katyal in the role of commanding officer of an elite unit called the Yodha Task Force, who takes up a thrilling rescue operation.
