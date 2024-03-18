Yodha Box Office Collection Day 3 : Bollywood movie “Yodha" witnessed a significant spike in collection on Sunday, March 17, as it managed to rake in mints of ₹7 crore net on its third day in theatres.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk.com estimates, the film raked in ₹16.85 crore net in India during its three-day run in theatres. Moreover, the film registered an overall 23.29% occupancy in Hindi theatres on Sunday. The film's first weekend collection now totals ₹12.75 crore net.

On Day 3, the film witnessed a 21.74% spike in collection as it had raked in ₹5.75 crore net in India on the previous day. On its release day, the film collected ₹4.1 crore net.

Considering the worldwide business, the film raked in ₹11.7 crore gross at the domestic Box Office and ₹2 crore in the overseas market. These numbers took the film's total to ₹13.7 crore gross at the global box office.

Sidharth Malhotra's action thriller movie Yodha starring Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy and Tanuj Virwani was released in theatres on March 15. The makers of the film announced a ‘Buy one, get one free ticket’ special offer to attract more audience over the weekend.

Dharma Productions, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), announced that the film minted Rs10.26 crore net during its two-day run in theatres.