Yodha Box Office Collection Day 3: The Bollywood movie witnessed a significant spike in collection on Sunday as it managed to rake in mints ₹ 7 crore net on the third day.

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 3: Bollywood movie “Yodha" witnessed a significant spike in collection on Sunday, March 17, as it managed to rake in mints of ₹7 crore net on its third day in theatres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk.com estimates, the film raked in ₹16.85 crore net in India during its three-day run in theatres. Moreover, the film registered an overall 23.29% occupancy in Hindi theatres on Sunday. The film's first weekend collection now totals ₹12.75 crore net.

Also read: Yodha Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer movie numbers shoot up, mints ₹ 5.75 crore On Day 3, the film witnessed a 21.74% spike in collection as it had raked in ₹5.75 crore net in India on the previous day. On its release day, the film collected ₹4.1 crore net. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra's ‘Yodha’ announces weekend treat for fans with ‘buy one get one’ offer; here's how to avail Considering the worldwide business, the film raked in ₹11.7 crore gross at the domestic Box Office and ₹2 crore in the overseas market. These numbers took the film's total to ₹13.7 crore gross at the global box office.

Sidharth Malhotra's action thriller movie Yodha starring Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy and Tanuj Virwani was released in theatres on March 15. The makers of the film announced a ‘Buy one, get one free ticket’ special offer to attract more audience over the weekend.

Dharma Productions, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), announced that the film minted Rs10.26 crore net during its two-day run in theatres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated, “The #Buy1Get1 free ticket offer - applicable on Sat + Sun - has strengthened its position, translating into footfalls… #Yodha gathers momentum on Day 2, as biz grows by 41.41%… Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.01 cr. Total: ₹ 10.26 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

He further added, "The action sequences are a big plus, but the absence of popular soundtrack has impacted #Yodha, to an extent… A hit score - like #SidharthMalhotra‘s much-loved film #Shershaah - would’ve made a world of difference, especially in the #Hindi heartland / mass pockets… After all, a hit soundtrack acts as a hook to magnetise moviegoers."

In a post on X, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave box office numbers of the first two days and stated, “#Yodha grows on Saturday, set to jump further today ( Sunday )Day 1 - ₹ 4.25 cr Day 2 - ₹ 6.01 cr Total - ₹ 10.26 cr nett." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial, the high-octane action thriller film is produced by Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar.

Directed by the debutant duo, the film shows Arun Katyal in the role of commanding officer of an elite unit called the Yodha Task Force, who takes up a thrilling rescue operation.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!