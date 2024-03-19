Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra's movie see massive drop, earns ₹2.5 crore in India
Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: Siddharth Malhotra starrer Bollywood movie “Yodha" witnessed a significant drop in its daily collection on Monday i.e. on 18 March. Early estimate show that the film managed to earn ₹2.15 crore Net in India on Day 4, film industry tracker Sacnilk.com has reported. The report also stated that the film saw an overall occupancy of 10.36 percent in Hindi language on 18 March.