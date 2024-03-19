Active Stocks
Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra's movie see massive drop, earns ₹2.5 crore in India

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: Yodha film has earned ₹19 crore net in India over four days, with Day 4 collection at ₹2.15 crore. Day 3 saw a spike with ₹7 crore and Day 2 with ₹5.75 crore net.

Yodha movie review: Sidharth Malhotra's movie has opened with mixed response (Screengrab from YouTube/Dharma Productions)Premium
Yodha movie review: Sidharth Malhotra's movie has opened with mixed response (Screengrab from YouTube/Dharma Productions)

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: Siddharth Malhotra starrer Bollywood movie “Yodha" witnessed a significant drop in its daily collection on Monday i.e. on 18 March. Early estimate show that the film managed to earn 2.15 crore Net in India on Day 4, film industry tracker Sacnilk.com has reported. The report also stated that the film saw an overall occupancy of 10.36 percent in Hindi language on 18 March.

According Sacnilk.com, with the day 4 collection, the film has raked in 19 crore net in India during its four-day run in theatres. On Day 3, the film witnessed a spike in collection as it earned 7 crore, while on Day 2, the fil managed to earn 5.75 crore net. On the its release day, the film collected 4.1 crore net in India.

Earlier on Monday, The production banner Dharma production shared the box office figures on its official X page on Monday. "Conquering the box office battlefield," Dharma Productions said in the post, stating the movie had amassed 17.51 crore in net box office collections across India."

About Yodha

Yodha is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Mentor Disciple Films has also backed the movie. Also starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, the film is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. It was originally supposed to be released last July.

Yodha Reviews

The film got mixed reviews from the audience with some calling it best film of Siddharth Malhotra while some said that it is an average film. One user also said that Yodha is the best ever hijack based patriotic film of Indian cinema while another user said that climax of the movie was not good. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated that the film is engaging. He wrote, “An actioner that has some interesting twists and turns and heroic moments… Loses grip intermittently [second half], also gets predictable, but brilliant action, gripping finale and #SidharthMalhotra’s super act are a big plus. #YodhaReview"

Published: 19 Mar 2024, 07:22 AM IST
