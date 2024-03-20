Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s movie manages to earn ₹25.5 crore worldwide
Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Yodha managed to mint ₹2.30 crore on Tuesday, showing a slight increase in numbers
Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Bollywood action-thriller Yodha saw a 69.29% drop on Monday and earned ₹2.15 crore. Tuesday's numbers didn't show much improvement, but there was a slight increase in numbers, as the movie earned ₹2.30 crore.
