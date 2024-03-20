Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Bollywood action-thriller Yodha saw a 69.29% drop on Monday and earned ₹2.15 crore. Tuesday's numbers didn't show much improvement, but there was a slight increase in numbers, as the movie earned ₹2.30 crore.

Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The movie, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, was made with ₹55 crore, as per media reports.

The movie had a lukewarm response on its release day. It opened with ₹4.1 crore on Friday. The numbers went 40.24% higher on Saturday with ₹5.75 crore.

The following day, there was a 21.74% increase as the movie collected ₹7 crore. So far, the film has managed to earn ₹21.30 crore net in India.

With ₹3 crore from the overseas market and ₹22.5 crore gross from the domestic market, the movie has earned ₹25.5 crore worldwide so far.

Things do not look promising, as the movie still has miles to go before it breaks even. Becoming profitable seems to be a far harder task.

Dharma-Sidharth collaboration

The Dharma-Sidharth collaboration did wonders last time. Shershaah, the war film based on the life of Param Vir Chakra Vikram Batra, was also made with ₹55 crore.

The movie had been scheduled for a theatrical release but was later released on Amazon Prime Video. Unlike Yodha, Shershah mostly received positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

