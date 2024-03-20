Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s movie manages to earn 25.5 crore worldwide

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s movie manages to earn ₹25.5 crore worldwide

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Yodha managed to mint 2.30 crore on Tuesday, showing a slight increase in numbers

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Bollywood action-thriller Yodha saw a 69.29% drop on Monday and earned 2.15 crore. Tuesday's numbers didn't show much improvement, but there was a slight increase in numbers, as the movie earned 2.30 crore.

Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The movie, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, was made with 55 crore, as per media reports.

The movie had a lukewarm response on its release day. It opened with 4.1 crore on Friday. The numbers went 40.24% higher on Saturday with 5.75 crore.

The following day, there was a 21.74% increase as the movie collected 7 crore. So far, the film has managed to earn 21.30 crore net in India.

With 3 crore from the overseas market and 22.5 crore gross from the domestic market, the movie has earned 25.5 crore worldwide so far.

Things do not look promising, as the movie still has miles to go before it breaks even. Becoming profitable seems to be a far harder task.

Dharma-Sidharth collaboration

The Dharma-Sidharth collaboration did wonders last time. Shershaah, the war film based on the life of Param Vir Chakra Vikram Batra, was also made with 55 crore.

The movie had been scheduled for a theatrical release but was later released on Amazon Prime Video. Unlike Yodha, Shershah mostly received positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
