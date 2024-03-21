Yodha's Box Office Collection Day 6: Numbers dropped to ₹ 2 crore on day 6. The movie has managed to earn ₹ 23.38 crore net in India so far

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra's latest movie dwindled on Wednesday to its lowest numbers since its release. It managed to earn ₹2 crore net in India.

After a decent weekend, the Bollywood action-thriller earlier saw a 69.29% drop on Monday and earned ₹2.15 crore. On the following day, it could not recover much. There was a slight increase in numbers as the movie earned ₹2.30 crore.

On its release day, Yodha did not open as big as the makers might have expected. It earned ₹4.1 crore on Friday. With ₹5.75 crore net in India, the numbers went 40.24% higher the following day. On Sunday, there was a further increase of 21.74% as the movie collected ₹7 crore. So far, the film has managed to earn ₹23.38 crore net in India.

Yodha, which also stars Raashii Khanna, Ronit Roy and Disha Patani, is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It is produced by Dharma Productions, Amazon MGM Studios and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

With ₹3.5 crore from the overseas market and ₹25.2 crore gross from the domestic market, the movie has earned ₹28.7 crore worldwide so far.

Bastar Box Office Collection Bastar: The Naxal Story, which was also released on March 15, did not make a significant impact at the box office. The movie is directed by Sudipto Sen, who is known for The Kerala Story. In the first six days of its release, the movie earned ₹2.66 crore.

However, as per media reports, Yodha was made with ₹55 crore, while Bastar was made with a much lower budget of ₹15 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

