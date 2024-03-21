Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Yodha Box Office Collection Day 6: Numbers for Sidharth Malhotra’s movie dwindle; 25.5 crore worldwide

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 6: Numbers for Sidharth Malhotra’s movie dwindle; ₹25.5 crore worldwide

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Yodha's Box Office Collection Day 6: Numbers dropped to 2 crore on day 6. The movie has managed to earn 23.38 crore net in India so far

Yodha's Box Office Collection Day 6: The movie has managed to earn 23.38 crore net in India so far.

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra’s latest movie dwindled on Wednesday to its lowest numbers since its release. It managed to earn 2 crore net in India.

After a decent weekend, the Bollywood action-thriller earlier saw a 69.29% drop on Monday and earned 2.15 crore. On the following day, it could not recover much. There was a slight increase in numbers as the movie earned 2.30 crore.

On its release day, Yodha did not open as big as the makers might have expected. It earned 4.1 crore on Friday. With 5.75 crore net in India, the numbers went 40.24% higher the following day. On Sunday, there was a further increase of 21.74% as the movie collected 7 crore. So far, the film has managed to earn 23.38 crore net in India.

Yodha, which also stars Raashii Khanna, Ronit Roy and Disha Patani, is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It is produced by Dharma Productions, Amazon MGM Studios and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

With 3.5 crore from the overseas market and 25.2 crore gross from the domestic market, the movie has earned 28.7 crore worldwide so far.

Bastar Box Office Collection

Bastar: The Naxal Story, which was also released on March 15, did not make a significant impact at the box office. The movie is directed by Sudipto Sen, who is known for The Kerala Story. In the first six days of its release, the movie earned 2.66 crore.

However, as per media reports, Yodha was made with 55 crore, while Bastar was made with a much lower budget of 15 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
