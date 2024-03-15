Yodha movie review: Bollywood movie Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy and Tanuj Virwani. The movie received mixed reviews upon release on March 15.

Yodha movie review: Bollywood movie Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy and Tanuj Virwani in lead roles. The movie is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie was released on March 15, and the first reviews are out. Check out.

"Outstanding movie great action scene or thiller and suspense super Siddharth was looking fabulous and great acting by Siddharth malhotra (sic)," wrote one user.

“Sidharth Malhotra again Delivers One of the Best performance after Shershaah. Yodha is one of the top class Patriotic Films in Recent Time (sic)," was one quick review.

“Yodha is the best ever hijack based patriotic film of Indian cinema. Sidharth Malhotra has given yet another phenomenal film to Indian cinema like Shershaah (sic)," wrote one viewer.

"Yodha is one of the best film of shiddhart Malhotra and wonderful acting all actors except disha patani over-all nice (sic)," came from another.

“Interval Block, Suspense, Climax and Twist & Turn is literally blow your mind, #SidharthMalhotra performance is Terrific, Storyline is Good not up to the Mark, direction is brilliant, Disha & Rashi Acting is decent. Overall #Yodha is a Good Movie (sic)," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter)

Not everyone is impressed “Movie was average.It was just an Typical average Bollywood movie u just hear of.Dont waste your time watching this (sic)," came from one viewer who did not like the movie.

“Movie was a bad choice.It story was bad and Acting was just average.Not something u should prefer (sic)," another opined. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user was not impressed with the climax of the movie. Without revealing much, he said that "becoming friends" would not work in such movies.

Yodha Advance Booking Yodha, released on 7,097 screens across the country, clocked in ₹1.33 crore in advance booking, as per Sacnilk. Maharashtra led the bookings with ₹45.33 lakh while Delhi recorded ₹30.46 lakh.

Karnataka reported ₹22.52 lakh, Uttar Pradesh ₹20.25 lakh and Gujarat ₹18.13 lakh. As per media reports, the movie was made with ₹ ₹55 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

