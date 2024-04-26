After a lackluster run at the box office, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime video. Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directed an action thriller with cast of Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions produced the movie with a budget of ₹55 crore.

Yodha was released in theatres on March 15, and per the rules of the Multiplex Association of India, there should be an 8-week gap between the release of the film in theatres and OTT platforms. So, Yodha is not technically free on Prime Video, and viewers will have to rent the movie from the platform for ₹349.

The action-thriller film depicts the tale of an off-duty soldier who formulates a plan to overcome hijackers and safeguard the lives of everyone on board after terrorists seize control of a commercial aircraft and its engine malfunctions.

Yodha's mixed response at box office

The fans quickly praised actor Sidharth Malhotra's performance in Yodha and praised the film for a good storyline, but some were disappointed with the climax. "Interval Block, Suspense, Climax, and Twist & Turn blow your mind; # SidharthMalhotra's performance is Terrific, Storyline is Good, not up to the Mark, the direction is brilliant, Disha & Rashi Acting is decent. Overall #Yodha is a Good Movie (sic)," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

"Yodha is the best hijack-based patriotic film in Indian cinema. Sidharth Malhotra has given yet another phenomenal film to Indian cinema like Shershaah (sic)," another viewer said while praising the film.

"The movie was average. It was just a typical average Bollywood movie you have just heard of. Don't waste your time watching this (sic)," came from one viewer who did not like the movie," the negative responses to the movie said.

Another opined, "The Movie was a bad choice. Its story was bad, and the Acting was just average. It's not something you should prefer (sic)."

