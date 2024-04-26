Yodha OTT release: Sidharth Malhotra starrer now streaming on Prime Video, but you can't watch it until…
Yodha was released in theaters on March 15 and as per the rules of Multiplex Association of India, there should be 8-week gap between the release of the film in theaters and OTT platforms
After a lackluster run at the box office, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime video. Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directed an action thriller with cast of Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions produced the movie with a budget of ₹55 crore.