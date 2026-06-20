Yoga Day 2026: From date, history, significance, theme to benefits— All you need to know about the ancient practice

With ‘Yoga day’ gaining traction online, it is time to know when is International Day of Yoga (IDY). Every year, this day is celebrated globally on 21st June. Derived from the Sanskrit root yuj meaning "to join", "to yoke" or "to unite", the term ‘yoga’ symbolizes unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfillment, harmony between human and nature, and a holistic approach to health and well-being.

The Indian government will be conducting ‘Yoga Sangam’ or IDY events simultaneously at multiple locations across India to promote the spirit of unity, health and well-being through yoga. Regarded as an invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition, yoga has emerged as one of the most trusted means to boost physical and mental well-being.

The 12th International Day of Yoga session will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from West Bengal's Kolkata. During this two-day visit to Bengal, he will join Paschimbanga Divas celebrations and commission three indigenously built naval ships, besides participating in Yoga Day celebrations.

International Yoga Day 2026: Theme The theme for International Yoga Day 2026 is “Yoga for Healthy Ageing" which focuses on utilizing yoga as a powerful tool for longevity, mobility and preventive healthcare.

All themes of International Yoga Day so far: 2015: Yoga for Harmony and Peace

2016: Yoga for the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals

2017: Yoga for Health

2018: Yoga for Peace

2019: Yoga for Heart

2020: Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family

2021: Yoga For Wellness

2022: 'Yoga for Humanity'

2023: Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam

2024: Yoga for Self and Society

2025: Yoga for One Earth, One Health

International Yoga Day: History It was in 1893 that Indian philosopher Swami Vivekananda introduced yoga to the Western world while addressing the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago, America. Since then, many eastern gurus and yogis embarked on a journey to spread yoga throughout the world and eventually people started accepting it.

The earliest evidence of yoga dates back to over 5,000 years to ancient India. With early roots in the Indus Valley Civilization, the practice is deeply intertwined with Hindu, Buddhist and Jain traditions.

Meanwhile, the origin of International Day of Yoga can be traced back to September 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi first proposed celebrations to honour this practice while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). At the 69th session of the UNGA, PM Modi said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature.”

Ultimately, on 11 December 2014, the UNGA proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga.

International Yoga Day: Significance Over time, Yoga amassed global popularity with millions of people practicing it as a means to improve their overall well-being and health in a holistic manner. Yoga not only improves flexibility, strength, balance and endurance, it also reduces stress, anxiety and depression as it combines physical postures, breathing exercises and mediation.