Yoga Day 2026: PM Modi says yoga is an ‘expression of human spirit’, urges people not to confine it to any age group

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that yoga has evolved into the world’s largest collective movement, uniting people across nations, cultures and communities.

Addressing the 12th International Day of Yoga event in Kolkata, PM Modi noted that June 21, the longest day of the year in many parts of the world, has gained global recognition as a day dedicated to yoga.

PM Modi Yoga day speech "June 21, which marks the longest day on Earth, has now become the largest community celebration day because of yoga. Yoga brings people together. I congratulate the people of the world on this occasion," he stated.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the significance of International Yoga Day celebrated on June 21? ⌵ International Yoga Day, celebrated on June 21, highlights yoga as a holistic approach to health and well-being, promoting mindfulness, self-discipline, and harmony among people globally. 2 Why did PM Modi emphasize 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' for all age groups? ⌵ PM Modi emphasized 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' to convey that yoga is beneficial for maintaining physical fitness and mental wellness across all age groups, ensuring that growing older does not limit human potential. 3 How can yoga contribute to healthy ageing according to PM Modi? ⌵ PM Modi stated that yoga supports independence and reduces health risks, allowing individuals to remain active and engaged as they age while enhancing their quality of life. 4 What practices does PM Modi suggest for incorporating yoga into daily life? ⌵ PM Modi suggests making yoga an integral part of daily routines rather than confining it to special occasions, as it helps maintain flexibility, energy, and a stress-free life. 5 How was yoga introduced to the world and when is International Yoga Day established? ⌵ Yoga was introduced to the Western world by Swami Vivekananda in 1893, and the United Nations established International Yoga Day on June 21, 2014, to raise global awareness about its benefits.

The Prime Minister also praised the residents of Kolkata for their committed participation in the ‘Swachhata Se Swagat’ campaign.

Highlighting this year’s International Day of Yoga theme, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, PM Modi said the ancient discipline contributes significantly to maintaining physical fitness, enhancing mental wellness and supporting healthy ageing, ultimately helping people lead better-quality lives.

"Yoga is not just physical exercise. It is not restricted to any age group. It is an expression of the human spirit," he mentioned, according to PTI.

Stressing the need for healthy ageing, PM Modi said society should work towards ensuring that growing older does not limit an individual's abilities, productivity or contribution to society.

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"When we speak of yoga for healthy ageing, we can work to ensure that age does not reduce human potential. Our target is to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. We aim to be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30," he said.

The Prime Minister also urged people not to confine yoga to special events or annual celebrations, saying it should become an integral part of their daily routine and lifestyle.

"It helps us tune our bodies to be flexible. It keeps our energy level high. It also helps us maintain a calm, stress-free life and helps to keep lifestyle diseases away. Moreover, with regular practice, Yoga teaches us to remain lifelong learners of our bodies and minds. The more we know about ourselves, the better we can manage ourselves. Therefore, Yoga for healthy ageing, this theme must be seen as one for people of all ages, not just for the elderly," he added, as per ANI.

"Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, born on the soil of Bengal, believed that the identity of a human being lies not in living separately, but in connecting with the world around them. This very connection is the essence of yoga. On this Yoga Day, I would also like to especially appreciate the people of Kolkata for creating a clean and conducive environment for this event," he further mentioned.

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The Prime Minister said that the Bhagavad Gita’s message of balance lies at the heart of both yoga and contemporary life, describing it as an effective way to overcome stress and challenges in today’s fast-moving world.