Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's 'Ayurvedic Hookah' sparks memefest online; here's all you need to know

Social media users went into a frenzy after a video allegedly showed yoga guru Baba Ramdev supporting a hookah with a twist. The clip, which has sparked reactions online, shows Ramdev alongside a woman smoking what is presented as an “Ayurvedic Hookah” containing a mix of herbs and traditional ingredients.
The video, shared on Ramdev's Instagram account, shows the yoga guru preparing the hookah by placing mulethi, also known as liquorice, on the upper section of the hookah or chillum. Explaining the preparation, he says, “isme saari jari butiya hai" (this has all the herbs).
The yoga guru can then be seen adding a series of ingredients, such as turmeric, mustard seeds, carom seeds, camphor, and kakda singi, following which he can be heard saying, “Ye hukkah ban gaya” (the hookah is ready). The video also shows him placing camphor on the fire as part of the preparation.
Later in the video, he suggested that the woman inhale the smoke, stating that it can help balance vata, pitta, and kapha, the three doshas in Ayurveda, and offer relief from complaints such as cough and nasal congestion.
The video quickly drew attention online, prompting several social media users to joke about the idea of giving traditional smoking an Ayurvedic twist.
One user wrote, "Ab saare club or pub me Baaba Ramdev ka hukka," and ended the tweet with a twist on the Hookah Bar song. A second user appeared to approach the concept from a historical perspective, writing, “Hukka feels real in Ayurveda; smoke was a treatment in ancient Bharat."
A third user mocked the "ayurvedic hookah" and wrote, "Ab wo din dur nhi jab Herbal daru ayega" (the day isn't far when alcohol will also be made from herbal ingredients).
While many joked about the Ayurvedic hookah and the apparent health benefits it could offer, a social media user slammed Ramdev and wrote, "Waiting for the Supreme Court to finally hold this fraud baba accountable and teach him a lesson once and for all."
It is worth noting that this "ayurvedic hookah" is not available for purchase, as it has not been launched as an official product in the country. Neither Baba Ramdev nor Patanjali has issued any statement regarding the viral video or the claims about its potential health benefits.
The video has nevertheless sparked a wider debate online about the use of traditional ingredients in smoking devices and whether such practices can be considered a healthier alternative to conventional hookahs.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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